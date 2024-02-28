Lucid releases helpful Tesla Dog Mode-like feature for pet owners

Lucid released a helpful new feature for pet owners called Creature Comfort Mode. The feature is similar to Tesla’s Dog Mode and is now available for free on every Lucid Air through a software update.

Lucid Air gains Tesla Dog Mode-like feature

If you’ve ever been on a road trip and had to stop to pee, you know how helpful Tesla’s Dog Mode feature is.

Lucid is now offering a similar feature called Creature Comfort Mode for all Air electric sedans. Available via an over-the-air (OTA) update, the feature is specifically designed with your four-legged friends in mind.

The feature lets you set and maintain the vehicle’s temperature while stepping away. Lucid owners can access the feature by pressing the paw-themed Creature Comfort Mode icon on the Pilot Panel touchscreen.

Once activated, the massive 34″ Cockpit display reveals a message to those walking by that Creature Comfort Mode is engaged, and the owner will be back soon.

For peace of mind, owners can also confirm the feature is on and the cabin temp through the Lucid Mobile App in real-time. Again, this is very similar to Tesla’s Dog Mode.

Lucid’s new Creature Comfort Mode feature (Source: Lucid Motors)

To prevent your furry friend from rolling down the windows (mine has already figured this out), the function disengages the vehicle’s pedals and windows when active.

Lucid’s new Creature Comfort Mode is free on all Air electric models via OTA. Once activated, the function will maintain the vehicle’s internal temp after you exit.

(Source: Lucid Motors)

When you return, simply opening the door will automatically disengage it. Lucid says the new function will not disengage until the battery is at 1% energy remaining.

Electrek’s Take

Tesla’s Dog Mode is one of my favorite features on my Model 3. On road trips, I can leave my two dogs in the car without worry.

Lucid doesn’t state it, but Tesla allows you to check on your furry friends via the internal camera through the app to make sure no monkey business is going on. The feature is not only useful for road trips but even for charging or other quick stops. I can run and grab groceries or a snack without worrying about what I will do with the dogs.

Having a giant display on the inside saying the mode is activated and “my person will be back soon” also eases those walking by who may worry.