Launch day discount drops Aventon’s new Ramblas e-mountain bike to $2,624, Anker power station $499, more

Headlining today’s green deals is the debut of Aventon’s all new Ramblas Electric Mountain Bike for $2,624. It is joined by another newcomer, Anker’s new SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station that is on pre-order at a discounted $499 rate, as well as Eemax’s 27kW Electric Tankless Water Heater at $514. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Aventon debuts Ramblas Electric Mountain Bike at $2,624

Aventon Bikes is launching its new Ramblas Electric Mountain Bike for $2,624 shipped, after using the promo code GETMOVING at checkout for $75 off. We’ve detailed everything you need to know about this e-bike in our initial review, but didn’t mention that this new model is arriving with a limited price cut. Down from its $2,699 price tag, it is already available from Aventon’s site as well as the company’s wide network of local dealers. This deal comes in as the first official discount and a new all-time low. Head below for more.

The Ramblas eMTB comes equipped with a 250W (750W peak) mid-drive motor and a 36V battery that pushes the e-bike up to 20 MPH max speed for up to 80 miles on a single charge. It has 15 levels of pedal assistance made up of three profiles, each with five levels: eco, trail, and turbo to cover your needs whether you’re on mountain trails or cruising through the streets. It comes with a variety of features like a SRAM NX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, 4-piston SRAM hydraulic disc brakes, a KS dropper seat post, a RockShox 35 fork, LED lighting built into the chainstays for rear visibility, and a full color display that gives you real-time performance data like speed, distance travelled, pedal assist controls, and more.

Anker’s new SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station now available for pre-order at $499

The savings today continue over to the latest from Anker. A pre-order discount has the brand’s new SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station on sale for the first time ahead of launching next month. It drops down to $499 from the usual $649 price tag for those who buy ahead of March 12.

The SOLIX C800 Plus arrives with a 768Wh capacity and 1,600W of power output. But where it gets fun is with a pair of water-resistant LED camping lights that are built into its portable design. One of those rests on a retractable pole arm that can also be used as a hanger, tripod, or selfie stick when not being used to extend the camping light’s reach. It has a detachable ball head alongside dual 1/4-inch universal screws that allow you to attach the accessories of your choice – lights, cameras, mobile phones, or even projectors for some outdoor entertainment.

Eemax 27kW Electric Tankless Water Heater now $514

Amazon is offering the Eemax 27kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $513.95 shipped. Down from its usual $699 price tag, it spent 2023 riding the ups and downs from its MSRP to an annual $458 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 26% markdown off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price of the last year and the third-lowest price of the last three years. This 240V device provides continuous hot water at a flow rate of 2.7 GPM to 6.6 GPM to multiple sources, depending on the inlet water temperature of your region. For example, with an inlet temperature of 47 degrees Fahrenheit, you’ll get hot water for two water saver shower heads, whereas with an inlet temperature of 77 degrees, you’ll get enough hot water for four water saver shower heads and one hand washing sink simultaneously. Keep in mind, this model will require three 40A breakers, a wire gauge of 3X8 AWG, and a 3/4-inch NPT connection.

