Quick Charge Podcast: February 26, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla dominates brand loyalty: once you go EV, you don’t go back
- Tesla Model 3 Ludicrous spotted being filmed for promo
- Tesla Cybertruck’s ‘armor glass’ stops break-in attempt caught on sentry mode
- Kia slashes EV6, EV9 prices by up to $10K in Korea to boost demand
- Ford stops 2024 F-150 Lightning shipments as hundreds of pickups pile up
- Rivian (RIVN) stock hits all-time low after double analyst downgrade, job cuts
- GM expands to new European markets with its luxury $93K Lyriq
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments