 Skip to main content

Tesla Cybertruck’s ‘armor glass’ stops break-in attempt caught on sentry mode

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Feb 26 2024 - 11:32 am PT
74 Comments

Tesla Cybertruck’s “armor glass” has managed to stop a break-in attempt caught on camera by the vehicle’s Sentry Mode.

We all laughed when Tesla had its broken window mishap at the original Cybertruck unveiling in 2019.

The incident involved Elon Musk asking Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen to throw a steel ball at the Cybertruck’s back window in an attempt to demonstrate what they called “armor glass”.

The glass broke – creating a viral moment:

Site default logo image

Despite the mishap, which you could argue was positive for Tesla as it brought even more attention to the electric truck, Tesla has decided to keep its “armor glass” as a feature on the production version.

It recreated the moment during the production version unveiling, but Tesla used a baseball instead of a steel ball.

Now, the automaker markets the Cybertruck’s “armor glass” like this:

“Armor glass can resist the impact of a baseball at 70 mph or class 4 hail. Acoustic glass helps make the cabin as quiet as outer space.”

Well, I’ll tell you who is not laughing now: thieves.

Today, we get an example of Cybertruck’s “armor glass” actually being useful. A Tesla Cybertruck owner parked their truck in Oakland, where Sentry Mode caught a thief attempting to break into the vehicle by breaking the glass:

Top comment by V

Liked by 3 people

No this doesn't look like it was staged in any way The soundtrack isn't a giveaway. I think the best theft deterrent that this car has is its appearance, who would want one?

View all comments

It looks like a team of professional thieves using a tool to break glass, but they weren’t able to break the window.

It’s pretty funny. You can see the thief being surprised that his tool didn’t work.

For his troubles, he jumped on the Cybertruck and scratched the windows using his tool, but at least he couldn’t get inside the vehicle.

Hopefully, this gets around, and thieves won’t even try to get into the Cybertruck anymore – attacking as a deterrent, just like Sentry Mode did before.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger