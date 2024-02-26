 Skip to main content

Mercedes is upgrading the EQS with more range and a more classic grille design option

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 26 2024 - 2:46 pm PT
0 Comments
Mercedes-new-EQS

Mercedes is going back to its roots with the upgraded EQS. The new Mercedes EQS luxury sedan will feature an improved battery for more range and the option for a more classic grille design.

After backtracking on its goal of going all-electric by the end of the decade, “where market conditions allow,” Mercedes plans to build gas-powered cars “well into the 2030s.”

Part of this plan to revamp the brand includes offering a classic Mercedes grille design on the new EQS model. The upgraded EQS will be offered with the option of either Mercedes’ new three-point star embedded into the futuristic-looking grille or a design closer to the classic emblem mounted on the hood.

CEO Ola Kallenius said on the company’s earnings call, “Some will want to keep a more sporty look and have the star integrated in the panel.”

Meanwhile, others, “we believe will want to have the more traditional look,” according to Kallenius.
Mercedes’ leader added the upgraded model will include an improved battery for more range.

Mercedes-new-EQS
Mercedes EQS sedan’s current grille design (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

New Mercedes EQS sedan launching soon

The new EQS will launch this June. Vehicles with the improved battery will go into production ahead of that, according to Kallenius.

Mercedes’s new electric luxury sedan will likely take the 118 kWh battery installed in the upgraded EQS SUV. The improved battery adds 31 miles of range, which could push the new EQS sedan upwards of 400 miles (EPA-est).

Mercedes-new-EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

The move comes after sales of the electric EQS fell last year. In the US, Mercedes EQS sedan sales fell 40% in Q4, with just over 1,049 units sold.

Mercedes looks to pull in buyers with a traditional grille design and upgraded battery for more range. The new grilled design should fit the brand well as it targets those looking for less of a futuristic design.

Mercedes-new-EQS

During an event with analysts, Mercedes appeared to show the new grille pictured next to the S-Class (pictured above).

Kallenius stressed on the call that the EV market is not cooling as some are insisting. Mercedes is still “pushing ahead” and “investing on a high level.” As Kallenius explained, “As an incumbent, you need a double hedge” as the reason for the dialed-back target.

The brand seems to be reverting back to old ways as it looks to regain buyers with sales of its flagship EV slipping.

Source: Autocar, Mercedes-Benz

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes

Mercedes

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising