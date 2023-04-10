BYD showcases Yangwang U9 EV that goes 0-60 mph in 2 seconds… Oh, and it can ollie

A year after its digital premiere, BYD has officially showcased the U9 EV under its new Yangwang luxury sub-brand. The quad motor supercar debuts atop BYD’s new e⁴ platform featuring a DiSus vehicle body control system being hailed by its makers as the “most advanced in the global industry.” As you’ll see below, this EV can actually jump up and down.

A week ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, BYD already began showing off its “dance moves” during its tech launch event today, showcasing its new intelligent body control system, called DiSus. BYD’s latest technology was demonstrated on upcoming EVs under its new Yangwang luxury brand, which was officially launched in early January.

During that presentation, BYD unveiled its new e⁴ platform, in which its upcoming Yangwang U8 SUV sits atop. At the time, the audience was excited by a crabwalk feature that utilizes the DiSus system BYD describes as the first in-house intelligent body control technology introduced by a Chinese automaker.

Crabwalks are so passé, so BYD has upped its game with the Yangwang U9, which made its first physical debut in China after a digital launch last year. As you’ll see below, DiSus allows this all-electric supercar to dance, adjust its height, and even hop off the ground.

Credit: BYD



BYD’s new Yangwang EV can drive on three wheels and jump

On the outside, the star of BYD’s show today was the Yangwang U9, but it was actually the intelligent control system within it that is the most exciting to think about for the future of EVs. BYD’s new EV architecture allows for electrical signal control rather than traditional mechanical control.

The new DiSus system comes equipped with a number of sensing technologies with a fusion of advanced deep intelligence that not only has increased perception but also combines a systematic approach to vertical motion – a phrase we don’t normally associate with cars.

BYD explained that its DiSus system is divided into three different categories:

DiSus-C – Intelligent Damping Body Control System Adjusts the damping of the EV by controlling the damper solenoid valve, enabling significant improvement in driving comfort compared to vehicles with passive suspension.

DiSus-A – Intelligent Air Body Control System Similar to traditional air suspension, offering adjustments up to 150 mm (nearly 6 inches). Offers over a dozen different height modes, including adjusting to the EV’s speed, welcome mode, and height safety lock mode.

DiSus-P – Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System The most advanced of the three groups, described by BYD as “the world’s first intelligent hydraulic body control system.” Controls the oil intake of the damper, damping adjustment valve, and stiffness adjustment valve to achieve a dynamic adjustment of body control. When the EV is in sharp acceleration and deceleration or high-speed cornering, DiSus-P can provide an instant 200% increase in stiffness to achieve better handling. Offers adjustable suspension up to 200 mm (7.87 inches) and can lift each wheel independently or all four simultaneously.



BYD states that DiSus-P will debut on the aforementioned Yangwang U8 SUV, while DiSus-A will emerge on the Denza N7. DiSus-C will become available to certain BYD Han and Tang owners with the necessary hardware as an over-the-air (OTA) update.

To cap off today’s event, BYD rolled out its Yangwang U9 supercar equipped with a fourth category of vehicle control it calls DiSus-X. This system allows the EV to dance, drive on three wheels, and even jump from a standstill.

This upcoming supercar has four motors, travels 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 2.0 seconds and starts at a price of around $150,000. Watch it roll out, do a little dance, and then ollie for the crowd in the video below.