Watch this humanoid robot work on NIO’s EV assembly line [video]

Photo: UBTECH

In a next-level automation move, Chinese EV maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) is piloting humanoid robots on its EV assembly line at one of its factories.

NIO manufactures EVs at its two factories in Hefei, the largest city in Anhui Province, in eastern China.

Shenzhen-based UBTECH ROBOTICS, listed on Hong Kong’s stock exchange, built the Walker S robot working on NIO’s assembly line. The company says it’s the first time the Walker S has been used on an EV assembly line.

The Walker S carried out quality inspections of headlight covers, door locks, and seat belts. It also attached NIO EV logos (photo above).

NIO hasn’t said anything publicly about its humanoid robot pilot, but UBTECH is all in for deploying robots on EV assembly lines to boost productivity. The robot maker asserts on its website that “the future of humans lies in human-robot coexistence.”

Walker S isn’t listed on UBTECH’s website, but its Walker humanoid robot is 57 inches (145 cm) tall and weighs 170 pounds (77 kg). Walker uses lithium iron phosphate batteries that take two hours to charge and it has a battery life of two hours.

Check out the Walker S in action at NIO in the video below:

