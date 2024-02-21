Quick Charge Podcast: February 21, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla’s union fight in Sweden may now affect Superchargers
- Tesla ramps up Cybertruck production, large fleet spotted
- Watch Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta v12 autonomously look for a parking spot
- Tesla Cybertruck drives through water in first real-world Wade Mode test
- Rivian’s (RIVN) gross margins fall in Q4 2023, EV maker cuts staff, but there’s more to it
- GM’s Cadillac LYRIQ regains eligibility for $7,500 federal tax credit
- Chinese EVs in the US? Stellantis’ CEO is open to the idea if governments block exports
- First Stellantis EV for the US rolls off the assembly line after selling out of dealer allocation
