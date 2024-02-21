 Skip to main content

GM’s Cadillac LYRIQ regains eligibility for $7,500 federal tax credit

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Feb 21 2024 - 7:29 am PT
3 Comments
Lyriq tax credit

After temporarily losing availability for federal tax credits in early January, Cadillac has announced the LYRIQ is once again eligible for the total amount of up to $7,500. Additionally, some previously ineligible LYRIQs will receive a purchase incentive from Cadillac directly.

In late 2023, GM announced that starting January 1, 2024, its Chevy Blazer EV and Cadillac LYRIQ would lose eligibility for the US government’s clean vehicle credit following revised guidelines from the Treasury.

GM said the disqualification for tax credits was only temporary at the time, as the guidelines affected minor components in the LYRIQ and Blazer EV. The latter has more significant issues at the moment as GM has put a stop sale on the electric SUV following software issues it is still working to fix.

To offset the lost tax credit for LYRIQ purchases, Cadillac began offering its own $7,500 incentive to new buyers in the US. Today, however, GM has confirmed that the Cadillac LYRIQ has regained eligibility for up to $7,500 in federal credits but is not entirely abandoning those in-house incentives yet.

lyriq tax credit
The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ / Source: GM

Cadillac LYRIQ regains tax credit eligibility

Cadillac confirmed the resuming of federal tax credit eligibility for the LYRIQ in an email to Electrek this morning, sharing that GM’s supply chain team quickly re-sourced the minor components in its Ultium battery cells that initially disqualified it. Cadillac’s global vice president, John Roth, spoke:

LYRIQ is the cornerstone of Cadillac’s electric future, delivering what luxury customers are looking for in an EV. We’ve seen significant demand for LYRIQ. Last year, it was the best-selling compact luxury EV SUV, capturing 33% of the segment.  By offering this incentive, we expect to maintain momentum and reinforce our commitment to the future of EVs.

Cadillac also shared that the $7,500 incentives put in place while the LYRIQ was ineligible at the federal level will remain in place for any EVs built before GM revamped its supply chain. At the time of the original announcement of the LYRIQ’s temporary loss of tax credits, GM said all other EVs under the federal government’s price threshold would still qualify. That currently includes the lame-duck Chevy Bolt EV.

Upcoming EVs, including the electric Chevy Equinox, Silverado EV, GMC Sierra, and Cadillac OPTIQ, built after the sourcing change, are expected to receive the full $7,500 incentive.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

GM

GM

GM designs and manufactures a few electric vehic…
Cadillac

Cadillac
EV Federal Tax Credit Cadillac Lyriq

Author

Avatar for Scooter Doll Scooter Doll

Scooter Doll is a writer, designer and tech enthusiast born in Chicago and based on the West Coast. When he’s not offering the latest tech how tos or insights, he’s probably watching Chicago sports.
Please send any tips or suggestions, or dog photos to him at scooter@9to5mac.com