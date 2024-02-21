Tesla ramps up Cybertruck production, large fleet spotted

Tesla appears to be significantly ramping up Cybertruck production as more deliveries are happening and a large fleet is spotted at Gigafactory Texas.

The Cybertruck ramp is a bit of a mystery.

Tesla started production late last year, and it frustratingly refused to disclose deliveries in Q4. The automaker now bundles all Model S, Model X, Tesla Semi, and Cybertruck deliveries into a single category:

It leaves us wondering how many Cybertrucks Tesla has delivered to date.

One of the best ways we have to monitor the Cybertruck production ramp is drone flyovers of GIgafactory Texas.

Joe Tegtmeyer flew over the factory today and spotted a record number of Cybertrucks in the lots and more coming out of the plant:

For the first time, just over 100 Cybertrucks visible at Giga Texas today! Over 70 on the E side testing & calibration lot, ~ 15 at the SW temporary staging lot & ~20 at the new W outbound lot! More were exiting the factory too during my flight! Definitely seeing more production… pic.twitter.com/hQfUTVcTwg — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) February 21, 2024

Tesla is guiding a ramp-up to 250,000 Cybertrucks per year in roughly 18 months, which would put that milestone in mid-2025.

Everything between now and then is hard to predict as there are so many factors that can affect production.

Tesla is currently only delivering the Cybertruck AWD Foundation Series, which costs $100,000. The automaker is expected to also deliver the CyberBeast, a top-performance version of the truck, for $120,000 in the coming months.

A cheaper version of the Cybertruck is also expected later.

Electrek’s Take

It’s super hard to predict. I would guess Tesla has delivered a few thousand Cybertrucks at this point.

There are many widely different Wall Street estimates on this, but I don’t see many estimating more than 50,000 deliveries.

This looks very beatable to me since it would require averaging 1,000 deliveries per week and I could see Tesla achieving that toward the end of this quarter.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.