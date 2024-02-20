Meet the Arc Sport – an electric wake boat with twice the torque and advanced software

Young and budding electric boat developer, Arc Boat Company, has just unveiled its second model – a mass-market electric wake boat called the Arc Sport. With a massive battery and no shortage of horsepower, Arc sees its latest all-electric marine product as a springboard into a segment in desperate need of modernization and intends to do so by offering “unprecedented performance.”

Arc Boat Company was founded in January 2021 as a venture-backed startup based in Los Angeles, California, currently operating on $110 million in funding to date.

In the past three years, its team of former rocket engineers and EV experts from companies like SpaceX, Tesla, Rivian, and Lyft has eclipsed 100 employees and successfully delivered its first product – the Arc One.

This limited edition all-electric cruiser launched (no pun intended) in June 2022 and less than 20 were built in total. That being said, it quickly sold out, and the final customer delivery was made this past January, rounding out the startup’s initial fleet. While production of the Arc One was limited, its creators consistently told the public to be patient because its second boat would be a game changer.

Today, we’ve learned what all the hype was about as the startup debuted the Arc Sport – an electric wake boat with more power, technology, and ballast than its predecessor.

Source: Arc Boat Company













The Arc Sport is an ultra-intelligent electric wake boat

Per a post by Arc Boat Company today, the Arc Sport electric wake boat is now available to reserve, and the development unit it will evolve from is “already ripping across the water at top speed.”

The startup describes its encore to the Arc One as “the most advanced wake boat to hit the water.” Blending aerospace engineering with EV tech and advanced software, the Arc Sport is as technologically advanced as it is powerful.

The electric wake boat begins with a 226 kWh battery pack that powers a 570 horsepower motor. Arc states the all-electric Sport can deliver more than double the torque of most premium wake boats on the market.

The company would not get into specifics about charge rates, but said the Arc Sport will support Level 1, 2, and DC fast charging and can replenish overnight on a Level 2 AC plug. On average, Arc says the electric wake boat should support 4-5 hours of active usage time, including plenty of towing, but can be used all day if cruising at lower speeds. Speaking of which, the Arc Sport’s optimal cruising speed is in the upper-20’s in mph but can reach a top speed of 40 mph (software-restricted.)

While we’ve seen the marine industry adopt electrification at an encouraging rate, those boats not adapting rely heavily on dated technology. To challenge this, Arc Boats has integrated the electric wake boat with advanced in-house software that can provide a holistic experience controlled through two displays at the helm. Better still, the software is capable of over-the-air (OTA) updates, allowing for continuous improvement. Per Arc Boat Company:

Unlike gas boats that start depreciating the day they’re built, the Arc Sport gets more intelligent — and more performant — over time. No other boat on the water today is capable of this.

Other premium features on the Arc Sport include a retractable hardtop tower with the push of a button, which can adjust the electric wake boat’s tow point to create a more comfortable ride during less-than-ideal marine conditions like wind or chop.

The boat has room for 15 passengers who can control the speaker system from JL Audio using a large entertainment screen that also allows for video playback and stats during wake boating. The bow and stern are equipped with thrusters to make docking more manageable, not to mention the Arc Sport is cleaner and quieter on the water.

The Arc Sport starts at $258,000 and is available to reserve now. Initial deliveries are expected to begin this year.