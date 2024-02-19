Chevy Silverado EV recall issued over a defect that can cause the seatbelt to tear

GM is issuing a recall for the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV over a defect that can cause the second-row seatbelt to tear in a crash.

Chevy Silverado EV recall issued over seatbelt defect

According to a letter sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA), GM is recalling certain 2024 Chevy Silverado EV models.

The letter states an incorrect seatbelt bezel (seat belt buckle cover) on the second-row center seat belt may damage or tear during a crash. GM says 352 electric Chevy pickups are potentially affected by the recall.

A GM engineer noticed incorrect seatbelt bezels were being sent to the Silverado assembly line, flagging it with GM’s Speak Up for Safety (SUFS) program on November 12, 2023.

GM opened an investigation and found that 352 Silverado EVs may have been built with the wrong part. The vehicles were built between February 23, 2023, and November 14, 2023.

On February 1, 2024, GM’s SFADA issued a safety recall to fix the issue. Dealers will replace the defective part free of charge.

Notification letters are expected to be sent out on March 25, 2024. Owners can call Chevy’s customer service at 1-800-222-1020 with questions. The recall number is N242430730.

You can also contact the NHTSA hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safercar.gov for more info. The NHTSA campaign number is 24V-087.

Electrek’s Take

GM’s Silverado EV recall is the latest in a series of setbacks on its goal of bringing “EVs for everyone.”

The automaker has struggled to ramp up output of its Ultium-based models, including the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV. After a software issue de-railed its rollout, the new Chevy Blazer EV is still under a stop-sale almost two months later.

With its current best-selling Bolt EV discontinued (an Ultium-based Bolt is in the works), GM hopes new models like the Equinox EV can help fill its role in the affordable segment.

GM confirmed the Equinox EV will start at $34,995 (for the base 1LT FWD model), including destination. GM claims it will be “the most affordable” EV with 319 miles range.

That’s cheaper than comparable Tesla Model Y, VW ID.4, Hyundai IONIQ 5, Nissan Ariya, and Volvo EX30 trims with more range.

Meanwhile, like rival Ford, GM is backtracking and will lean more into hybrids amid slower-than-expected demand for their EVs. By doing so, GM and Ford could fall behind rivals like Hyundai and Volvo, which are taking advantage of the transition.

GM’s CEO Mary Barra said at a Wolfe Research conference last week that 2024 is the “year of execution” as it looks to get back on track.

Plans for this year include revamping EV production, relaunching Cruise, and finally fixing the software glitches in new vehicles.