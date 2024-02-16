BYD Yangwang U9 electric supercar launching next week with 0-60 mph sprint in 2 secs

A new electric supercar will hit the market next week. BYD will officially launch its new Yangwang U9 electric supercar on February 25. The new EV supercar can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 2 seconds.

BYD Yangwang U9 electric supercar launching Feb 25

BYD launched its Yangwang ultra-luxury brand last January, debuting the off-road U8 SUV and U9 electric supercar.

The brand’s first vehicle, the Yangwang U8, began deliveries last December, with prices starting at $150,000 (1,089,000 RMB). By January, BYD said it had delivered around 1,600 models in China.

BYD’s Yangwang U8 luxury off-roader is designed for any terrain with 1,200 horsepower, tank turns, tire blowout stabilization, and other premium features. The U8 even has a “float mode” that helps navigate through water during emergencies.

Last month, BYD revealed the brand’s first sedan, the U7. According to leaked info from China’s MIIT, the Yangwang U7 will pack over 1,300 hp (960 kW) from four electric motors.

Powered by a massive 135.5 kWh LFP battery pack from BYD’s FinDreams unit, the U7 has up to 497 miles (800 km) CLTC range. It will be available in a base (447 mi) and long-range (497 mi) version with prices around $140,000 (1,000,000 RMB).

BYD Yangwang U9 (Source: BYD)

Now, BYD is set to launch its third EV under its luxury Yangwang brand, the U9 electric supercar. BYD will officially launch the YangWang U9 on February 25, 2024.

The Yangwang U9 was shown off last year with a quad motor system and BYD’s new e⁴ platform with DiSus vehicle body control system. BYD showcased the U9 ‘s “dancing moves” during the event (watch below).

At 4,966 mm long, 2,029 mm wide, and 1,295 mm tall, the two-door coupe is about the same size as the Tesla Model S but slightly shorter and lower to the ground.

BYD U9 presentation (Source: BYD/ Youtube)

BYD’s electric supercar features 1,300 total hp (960 kW) for a 0 to 60 mph sprint in under 2 seconds. It’s also expected to start at around $140,000 (1,000,000 RMB).

After surpassing Tesla to become the top-selling EV maker in Q4, BYD is aggressively expanding in 2024. Not only is it launching new luxury EVs, but it’s also rolling out mid-size SUVs, like the Sea Lion 07 and Song L. Meanwhile, BYD is gaining market share overseas with its lower-cost Dolphin, Atto 3, and Seal electric models.

Source: CarNewsChina / BYD Weibo