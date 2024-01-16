BYD Sea Lion 07 electric SUV specs revealed ahead of official launch, will rival Tesla Model Y

BYD’s answer to the Tesla Model Y is expected to begin rolling out in the first half of the year. Ahead of its official launch, the BYD Sea Lion 07 electric SUV’s specs have been revealed.

BYD Sea Lion 07 specs leak ahead of official launch

BYD unveiled the Sea Lion 07 in November at the 2023 Guangzhou International Auto Show. As its first mid-size urban SUV, the Sea Lion 07 is expected to rival Tesla’s best-selling Model Y.

The EV’s design is led by former Audi and Lamborghini designer Wolfgang Egger. That said, BYD’s new electric SUV includes a blend of both iconic designs into a sleek EV built for the modern era.

BYD’s Sea Lion 07 is part of the brand’s Ocean series, where it will lead a new sub-brand of EVs. At 4,830 mm long, 1,925 mm wide, and 1,620 mm tall, the Sea Lion 07 is slightly smaller than the recently launched BYD Song L.

Tesla’s Model Y, at 4,760 mm long, 1,921 mm wide, and 1,624 mm tall, will be a direct competitor in China.

BYD Sea Lion 07, the brand’s first “mid-sized urban smart electric SUV” (Source: BYD)

Newly released regulatory info from China’s MIIT confirms the electric SUV’s design will follow the pre-production version shown a few months ago.

The data confirms specs, including three different powertrain setups. Two will include a single motor with 170 kW or 230 kW max power. The dual-motor version consists of a front motor with 160 kW max power and 230 kW rear motor.

BYD’s Sea Lion 07 will feature a panoramic canopy. It will also include an iron phosphate battery, likely BYD’s Blade battery.

The electric SUV is based on BYD’s e-platform 3.0 with an 8-in-1 powertrain. BYD says the new tech improves range, safety, and performance in low temp conditions.

Although prices are yet to be revealed, reports suggest it will cost around 200,000 to 260,000 yuan ($28,000 – $35,900). Tesla’s Model Y prices run about 266,000 – 363,900 yuan ($36,900 – $50,500). BYD is expected to launch the Sea Lion 07 officially in the next few months.

Source: CarNewsChina, China MIIT