BYD’s electric pickup truck is headed overseas

Leading global EV maker BYD’s electric pickup was recently spotted testing in Australia, suggesting the new model could be launching overseas soon.

BYD’s new rugged electric pickup is rolling out soon

BYD has been developing an electric truck for years now. Chinese auto media website CarNewsChina spotted test models at BYD’s facility back in November 2022.

Last year, BYD’s electric pickup was spotted testing in China. Despite the camouflage, you could clearly see a charging port on the right, among other features suggesting it’s electric.

A leaked patent in October gave us a better idea of what to expect. The images revealed a rugged EV pickup resembling a new Toyota Tacoma or Ford F-150. Wolfgang Egger, Former Lamborghini and Audi designer, detailed the electric truck with a massive “BYD” symbol upfront.

It also includes a big front grille, four doors, and rugged fenders. Reports from China suggest it will be about 209″ long. That’s slightly shorter than Toyota’s Tacoma at 225″.

BYD’s electric pickup was recently spotted testing in Australia as the long-awaited right-hand drive model.

BYD’s electric pickup (Source: CarNewsChina/ YouTube)

The truck features a rugged, blocky design with stacked double LED headlights and side steps. According to reports, it will come as a dual-cab five-seater.

With new test models popping up overseas, the EV truck is expected to land in Australia soon, followed by other markets like South Africa.

BYD’s new electric pickup will compete with Ford’s F-150 Lightning (which recently landed in Norway), Geely’s Radar R6, and the Dongfeng Rich 6 EV. Although it has yet to be confirmed, the truck is expected to come in PHEV and all-electric powertrain options.

Electrek’s Take

After topping Tesla in Q4, BYD became the leading EV maker globally. The automaker plans to carry the momentum into 2024 with new EVs and a rapid overseas expansion.

Although best known for its low-cost models like the Dolphin, Atto 3, and Seal, BYD is expanding into new segments like luxury and mid-size SUVs.

BYD’s Mexico head, Zhou Zou, told Nikkei that the automaker is considering building a plant in the nation as it looks to establish an export hub to the US. American automakers Ford and GM recently announced plans to launch lower-cost EVs in an effort to fend off Chinese automakers like BYD.

Ford’s CEO Jim Farley said at the Wolfe Research Conference this week that if automakers cannot compete with the Chinese, “then 20% to 30%” of your revenue is at risk.

Now, it looks like BYD is aiming for Ford’s sweet spot in the electric truck market. Ford’s F-150 Lightning was the best-selling EV truck in the US last year, but new competition, including the Tesla Cybertruck, is entering the market. BYD looks to satisfy the growing demand for capable electric options in overseas markets with its new EV pickup.