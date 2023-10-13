BYD electric pickup truck patent leaked, revealing new EV expected by the end of 2023

A new electric pickup truck is expected to hit the streets by the end of the year. A leaked patent Friday reveals BYD’s electric truck design as the automaker continues its dominant expansion.

The battery maker turned EV manufacturer delivered another record with 151,193 fully electric vehicles sold in September.

BYD’s growth places it within a few thousand electric models of surpassing Tesla as the top-selling EV maker. Tesla delivered 435,059 EVs in the second quarter compared to BYD with 431,603.

The Chinese automaker is finding success overseas as it already leads in Thailand, Brazil, Columbia, and Israel. With new models launched in Japan, Mexico, India, Australia, Hungary, and more, BYD looks to keep the ball rolling into the end of the year.

Last month, its 500,000th Dolphin electric hatchback rolled off the assembly line, a week after its Yuan Plus accomplished the same feat.

BYD’s main advantage is affordability. While most automakers are posting deep losses on each EV sold, BYD is earning a profit. The company is nearly fully integrated with everything on the Dolphin EV built in-house except the tires and windows.

BYD electric truck (Source: CarNewsChina)

BYD to launch an electric truck by the end of 2023

According to a new leaked patent (via CarNewsChina), BYD has another trick up its sleeve. An electric BYD truck is expected to roll out by the end of the year.

The new electric truck will feature the BYD nameplate despite the company’s various outdoor brands. BYD didn’t release specs about the new electric truck, but reports out of China suggest it will be part of BYD’s Ocean Series.

Designed by ex-Audi and current BYD designer Wolfgang Egger, the EV truck features a big “BYD” logo on the front grille, four doors, and rugged fenders.

In April, BYD’s electric pickup truck was spotted during the final stages of testing with heavy camouflage that looks just like the patent images.

BYD electric truck (Source: Sina)





At a quick glance, you could mistake it for a new Toyota Tacoma. However, reports suggest it will be about 209″ long, compared to the Tacoma at 225″.

BYD’s electric pickup truck will compete with Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Geely’s Radar RD6, and the Dongfeng Rich 6 EV.

According to previous reports, the EV truck will likely come in all-electric and PHEV variants. Inside, the new truck has been spotted with a head-up display from Huawei. It’s expected to launch by the end of the year.

Electrek’s Take

As the report notes, pickup trucks are gaining popularity in China as people look to escape the daily grind of the 9 to 5.

With the ability to tow and haul, trucks are the perfect option for camping or outdoor adventures. You can see a trend with new EV releases in China that are geared toward the outdoors.

For example, GM’s joint venture in China SGMW launched the Wuling Bingo in May, featuring an inflatable mattress in the rear for camping. Other brands like Geely’s Radar are already exporting electric trucks to overseas markets.

More information is expected on BYD’s new electric pickup closer to launch. Check back for the latest.