Top picks for the best looking Tesla Model Y and Model 3 wheel covers [Save 10%]

Want to zhuzh up your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y? US-based Tesloid‘s wheel covers turn heads while protecting your rims. Plus, Electrek readers exclusively save 10% with promo code WHEELCOVERS.

Model 3 drivers have fantastic choices in the Induction and Sport wheel covers, and for Model Ys, Tesloid offers the gorgeous Blade, Viking, Turbine, and Induction wheel covers.

And good news, Electrek readers! Tesloid is offering you a special 10% discount on its wheel covers when you use promo code WHEELCOVERS:

Impressive wheel covers for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y

Tesloid Model 3 Sport Wheel Covers for 18-inch Aero wheels

If you drive a Model 3, maybe you went for the included 18-inch Aero Wheels instead of paying the extra $1,500 for the 19-inch Sport Wheels. And if you’re a Model Y driver, maybe you chose the 19-inch Gemini wheels because you didn’t want to fork out an extra $2,000 for the 20-inch Induction Wheels. We get it.

Now you can have your cake and eat it, too: Tesloid Wheel Covers are precision fitment products that won’t break the bank. 3D scan technology ensures the ABS covers are engineered to fit precisely, and they can be installed in less than a minute each.

Not only do they look sharp, but you also get added rim protection against curb rash thanks to the greater radius of the wheel covers.

Plus, the wheel covers give you better range efficiency than having no covers, so you’ll get more mileage from every charge. Tesloid’s wheel covers also come with a storage bag, so you can store away and protect your original wheel covers.

Electrek readers save 10%

Tesla Model Y Turbine Wheel Covers for Gemini 19-inch

Tesloid’s wheel covers are a top-quality product for a great price. Electrek readers can take advantage of Tesloid’s exclusive 10% discount by entering the promo code WHEELCOVERS at the links below.

About Tesloid

Check out Tesloid’s other interior and exterior offerings – it’s an ideal one-stop shop for Tesla owners. The company was started by a small team of engineers and enthusiasts who operate out of Toronto and Union City, California. They’re passionate Tesla owners, so they listened to other Tesla owners at meet-ups and then created products everyone wanted. They’re all about quality – if it isn’t well made, Tesloid won’t sell it.