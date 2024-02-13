Is Porsche developing a luxury electric van to rival the Volvo EM90?

An all-electric Porsche luxury van? This could be a possibility. Porsche’s design boss, Peter Varga, said a van is now “very interesting” when combined with luxury.

Several years ago, nobody expected Lamborghini to launch a luxury SUV, and now the Urus is the brand’s top-selling model.

Porsche’s chief exterior designer believes the same could be done with a luxury electric van. After launching the new Porsche Macan EV, Top Gear Netherlands asked Varga if a van, such as the Porsche Vision Renndienst, was a possibility.

“I really like the van,” Varga admitted (translated with Google Translate). When pressed if it would fit the Porsche brand, he said, “I think so. It’s a nice car, it looks good and why not? The van as a product, as an idea or concept for a new car, is now very interesting in combination with luxury.”

Varga pointed to the Toyota Alphard luxury van that drove them around Singapore with large seats in the back.

“You can go that way with a van. Perhaps for Porsche it is an interesting new product. That’s my personal opinion,” the design boss explained.

Porsche Vision “Renndienst” (Source: Porsche)

Will Porsche launch an electric luxury van?

Although the Renndienst includes extreme features like many concepts do, a production model would likely look much different. As for the central driving position, Varga said it may work for a race car but not for everyday life.

New EV platforms place the batteries at the bottom of the vehicle, making it easier to swap the carriage design. Or, so you would think.

Porsche Vision “Renndienst” (Source: Porsche)

Porsche’s design boss said, “That’s what we thought [that it would be so easy]. You have the same technical requirements as a car with a combustion engine.” Although you don’t have exhaust, “You have similar suspension, similar structure, so the big changes aren’t there.”

Porsche could follow in Volvo’s footsteps with an electric ultra-luxury van. Volvo revealed the EM90, its first electric minivan, in November.

Volvo’s first electric minivan, the EM90 (source: Volvo)

The Volvo EM90 features a “Scandinavian living room on wheels,” with premium captain seats, rear massage seats, cup holders, and a fold-out table.

It also includes an immersive 15.6″ rear screen (in addition to a 15.6″ infotainment) that folds out for entertainment, business, etc. With the push of a button, the electric van can convert into a movie theater, business meeting boardroom, or even a bedroom.

Powered by a 116 kW battery, the EM90 has up to 458 miles (738km) CTLC range. Volvo’s EM90 began rolling off the assembly line last week. It starts at 818,000 yuan ($114,000) in China, with deliveries expected to begin next month.

If you don’t want to wait for a Porsche electric van, the company revealed the new Macan EV last month. The sporty Porsche electric SUV has up to 381 miles (613 km) WLTP range, fast charging (0% to 80% in 21 minutes), and the classic Porsche design. Then, there’s always the VW ID.Buzz.

What do you guys think? Do you want to see a Porsche electric van? Let us know what you think in the comments.