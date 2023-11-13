Volvo officially releases the EM90, its first minivan with over 450 (CLTC) miles range

Volvo officially released its first electric minivan this weekend, the EM90. Rather than just a means of getting from Point A to Point B, Volvo designed the EM90 to make you feel at home no matter where the road takes you.

Volvo’s electric minivan has finally made its debut. The Swedish automaker has been teasing the EM90’s “Scandinavian living room,” designed to maximize time spent in the car.

“It’s an age-old cliché, but there really is no place like home.” Volvo CEO Jim Rowan explained after unveiling the electric minivan.

The first Volvo minivan EV features over 450 miles (738 km) CTLC range. Volvo’s EM90 will compete in an increasingly competitive Chinese auto market.

Volvo says the EM90 is a versatile option that can be used as easily for family trips as it can for business. The interior is designed for ultimate comfort, whether you are on a business call or a family vacation.

The Volvo EM90 is based on the ZEEKR 009, another Geely-owned brand. Although the models look identical, Volvo included its unique design touch.

You can see the Scandinavian details shining through, including its new signature Thor Hammer headlights. Volvo also included a new illuminated logo for the first time. The vertical tail lamps have also evolved, inspired by the “skyline of a modern city.”

Volvo’s first electric minivan, the EM90 (source: Volvo)

Meet the Volvo EM90 electric minivan

Powered by a 116 kWh battery, it can charge from 10%-80% in less than 30 minutes. With a 200 kW electric motor, the electric minivan can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds.

Like its flagship EX90 electric SUV, the EM90 comes with the hardware for bi-directional charging, allowing you to use it as a mobile power bank. Volvo also included its iconic safety features with advanced driver assist systems.

Volvo included additional noise cancellation tech, including dual champer air suspension to maximize the peace on the road.

As a “Scandinavian living room on wheels,” the EM90 features long seats and a massive 15.6″ infotainment screen.

An additional 15.6″ screen in mounted in the roof that can be folded down for entertainment, business meetings, etc. With the flip of a switch, the EM90 turns into a theater, living room, meeting room, or even bedroom.

With OTA updates, the Volvo EM90 will continue improving over time. In addition, the EM90 features advanced computer tech, including Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm.

The EM90 is 205″ (5,206 mm) long, 80″ (2,024 mm) wide, and 72″ (1,859 mm) tall and will compete with the Mercedes EQV in China.

Volvo opened EM90 pro-orders for customers in China. Prices start at 818,000 yuan ($114,000). The company says the electric SUV is “coming first to China,” without saying which other markets it will launch in.