Volvo’s first electric minivan, the EM90, officially rolls off the assembly line

The first all-electric Volvo EM90 officially rolled off the assembly line on Tuesday. Volvo’s EM90 is the brand’s first electric minivan, complete with a “Scandinavian living room” interior.

A Scandinavian living room on wheels

After teasing the EM90 several times, Volvo finally revealed its first electric minivan in November.

“It’s an age-old cliché, but there really is no place like home,” Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said after unveiling the new EV. The EM90 is built for more than simply getting from point A to point B. It’s designed to maximize the time spent in the car.

Volvo developed the interior for ultimate comfort and flexibility, whether for business or pleasure.

The “Scandinavian living room on wheels” includes premium lounge seating with rear cupholders, massage functions, and a fold-out table (like an upscale movie theater). It also includes a massive 15.6″ rear screen that folds out for entertainment, business, etc.

With the push of a button, the EM90 converts into a movie theater, business boardroom, or even a bedroom.

Volvo’s EM90 includes smart storage options, opening up a spacious cabin with plenty of head and leg room.

An additional 15.6″ infotainment screen completes the minimalist interior up front. The electric minivan features advanced software, including Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm.

Volvo EM90 rolls out as its first electric minivan

The Volvo EM90 is powered by Geely’s SEA platform, which underpins the Polestar 4, Lotus Eletre, and all ZEEKR models.

Volvo’s first electric minivan, the EM90 (source: Volvo)

A 200 kW electric motor and 116 kW battery are good for up to 458 miles (738 km) CLTC range. Although the EM90 rides on the same platform as the ZEEKR 009, you can see Volvo’s unique design throughout the vehicle. Volvo included new signature features like its Thor Hammer headlights and an illuminated logo.

Less than three months after its unveiling, the first EM90 officially rolled off the assembly line on Tuesday.

Volvo announced the news, saying the “EM90 brings a new experience to consumers” as the Swedish automaker enters a new segment.

The Volvo EX90 is first available in China, starting at 818,000 yuan ($114,000). Deliveries will begin in March, but Volvo has yet to confirm where else it will launch the electric minivan.

Electrek’s Take

After selling a record 113,419 electric cars in 2023, Volvo is aiming bigger this year. Volvo is launching unique EVs in new segments to help the brand reach new customers.

Although the EM90 is not likely to make its way to the US as a China-built model, Volvo is launching two other electric models.

The EX30 (check out our review here) is Volvo’s smallest and cheapest vehicle yet. It will start at $35,000 in the US and €36,590 in Europe as a “cornerstone” of Volvo’s EV plans.

Volvo’s first three-row electric SUV, the EX90, is also rolling out this year. It will start at $76,695 in the US to compete with Rivian’s R1S, Kia EV9, and Mercedes EQS.

With three new EVs in key segments, Volvo expects “tremendous growth” in 2024. By 2025, Volvo aims for 50%, or about 600,000, of its sales to be electric as it looks toward an all-electric future by the end of the decade.

What do you guys think? Is Volvo setting itself up for success? Let us know what you think of the new Volvo models in the comments below.

Source: CarNewsChina, Volvo China