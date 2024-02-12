Texas trailblazes with DC fast chargers with integrated battery storage

Photo: XCharge

A “Battery Storage EV Charging Superhub” is launching in Dallas – here’s how the fast chargers with battery storage work.

XCharge North America opened its headquarters and 3,500-square-foot factory in Kyle, Texas, in August 2023, and it was there that it launched the first of what it claims is the US’s “first truly battery-integrated electric vehicle charger.”

Its parent company, Hamburg-based XCharge Europe, was founded in 2017 and rolled out its battery-integrated EV chargers there in 2023 (main photo).

Now XCharge North America has announced that its second US installation will be a Battery Storage EV Charging Superhub at the Watters Creek Village retail and restaurants/offices/residential development in Allen (rendering is directly above).

The Superhub at Watters Creek Village will feature over 20 stalls with chargers with max outputs ranging from 200kW to 400kW per port. Once online, it will be the region’s largest non-Tesla DC fast-charging hub. But its USP is its 3 MWh of battery storage capacity.

XCharge’s Net Zero series, as it calls its fast chargers with battery storage (specs are here), is equipped with liquid-cooled kWh Li-ion batteries. It’s “plug and play,” so heavy construction isn’t needed since it works with standard 30/60 kW industrial sockets.

The chargers feature Max, Eco, Auto, or Custom modes. In Eco and Auto modes, the battery storage charges up during off-peak hours to save money and discharges during peak demand hours to maximize revenue. The battery storage recharges when the charger is idle. This also reduces strain on the grid during peak hours.

XCharge’s plan for its next-gen series is that it will be solar-compatible and have bidirectional and off-grid capabilities.

