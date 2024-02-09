 Skip to main content

Walmart is rolling out its ‘coast-to-coast’ network of DC fast chargers

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Feb 9 2024 - 7:05 am PT
Walmart DC fast chargers
Photo: Walmart

Walmart is kicking off plans to build and remodel hundreds of stores in the US – and those plans include installing DC fast chargers.

Walmart’s big DC fast charger rollout

The retail giant announced in April 2023 that it was going to build its own DC fast charging network at thousands of its Walmart and Sam’s Club stores by 2030.

Now Walmart is hitting the ground running: It says it’s going to remodel 650 stores across 47 states and Puerto Rico over the next 12 months, and build or convert more than 150 stores in the next five years. DC fast charger installation is included in that plan.

The retailer stated that it’s “working on developing a coast-to-coast network of affordable electric vehicle fast-charging stations we hope will make EV ownership a more convenient and accessible choice for Walmart shoppers and associates.”

Electrek’s Take

Here’s a bonkers statistic for you: 90% of the US population is located within 10 miles of a Walmart.

Top comment by SF90

Liked by 1 people

They need to work on better enforcement of their current charging spots. Half the time the two stalls at my local Walmart are not accessible because some 2000s beater that’s clearly not an EV is parked there instead. Going to customer service gets a mumbled announcement politely asking them to move - which they never do.

So, with that slightly unnerving fact in mind, if every Walmart and Sam’s Club has DC fast chargers, then it creates a pretty awesome network of places to charge your EV. It already has almost 1,300 DC fast-charging stations at more than 280 US stores.

Let the mega rollout begin.

Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

