Ford updates 2024 F-150 Lightning prices, the best-selling electric pickup in the US

Ford’s F-150 Lightning is the best-selling electric pickup in the US after a record fourth quarter. As demand continues to grow, Ford is adjusting 2024 F-150 Lightning prices and trim packages.

Ford raises and cuts 2024 F-150 Lightning prices

With over 100 years of experience building trucks, Ford knows a thing a two. Ford calls the F-150 Lightning its “smartest, most innovative” truck yet.

Ford spokesperson Martin Gunsberg told Electrek the Lightning is the best-selling electric pickup in the US after a record fourth quarter. The Lightning topped Rivian’s R1T after the EV maker missed Q4 delivery estimates.

As demand continues growing, Gunsberg said Ford is “making adjustments to pricing, production, and trim packages.”

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning prices will now start at $54,995, up $5K from before. That’s for the base Pro trim with 240 miles EPA-estimated range. The XLT trim will be $10,000 higher than the 2023 model, starting at $64,995. That’s also with 240 miles range.

The 2024 Ford Lightning Lariat trim with 320 EPA-estimated miles range will start at $79,495, up $2K from last year’s model.

Ford limited-edition matte black F-150 Lightning (Source: Ford)

Meanwhile, the Platinum and Platinum black models were the only trims with price cuts. The 2024 Ford Lightning Platinum will start at $84,995, $7K less than the 2023MY. The black version will start at $92,995, $5K less than last year.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning prices and trim options (Source: Ford)

Ford also added a new “Flash” trim to the 2023 Lightning lineup. The automaker says the new model hits the “sweet spot” with 320-miles range, a tech-loaded interior, and a heat pump. It also includes Ford’s Tow Tech package and Power Tailgate. The 2024 Flash model will now start at $73,495, $3,500 more than initially expected.

Gunsberg said the adjustments are to “achieve the optimal mix of sales growth, profitability, and customer access to the IRA tax benefit.”

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning lineup (Source: Ford)

Prices for the 2023MY remain unchanged. Meanwhile, Ford is updating 2023 Mustang Mach-E incentives with $7,500 available in Red Carpet Lease Cash. The lease must be through Ford Credit to receive the deal.

All 2023 and 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning trims with an MSRP under $80,000 are eligible for a $7,500 EV tax credit.

Have you been eyeing Ford’s best-selling electric pickup? We can help you get started. You can use our link to find great prices on the 2023 and 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning at a dealership near you today.