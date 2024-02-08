New Sanlorenzo superyacht first to use Volvo Penta electric ready powertrain

Superyacht builder Sanlorenzo will become the first ship-builder to integrate the new Volvo Penta “electric-ready” marine powertrain system into two new upcoming customer yachts.

The Volvo Penta IPS professional platform allows ship-builders to select from a number of Volvo Penta power units to put together a drive solution that meets the needs – and environmental sensitivities – of the yacht’s owner. This gives traditional shipyards like Sanlorenzo’s the flexibility to offer conventional diesel ICE units, hydrogen combustion engines, or Volvo Penta’s advanced electric motors (show, above).

The flexibility to “mix and match” drive solutions will enable yacht makers to quickly electrify their offerings without the need to fully redesign the hull.

Volvo Penta IPS electric v. hybrid setup

Diesel-electric hybrid v. pure electric; via Volvo Penta.

Designed for high-load and commercial applications in marine vessels from 25 to 55+ meters with a speed range of 12-40 knots. Penta’s IPS includes features that can start and stop individual engines based on the power needed, optimizing for run time and energy use. This, in turn, extends service and maintenance intervals while maximizing electric cruising range.

Sanlorenzo will debut the electric Penta drive on its upcoming SX120 and the SX132 yachts with renewable-fuel hybrid and fully electric versions. The company also has plans to launch the 50 Steel in 2024, which will be available with a modular Reformer methanol fuel cell generator capable of transforming methanol into hydrogen into electricity to power on-board equipment.

Electrek’s Take

On the surface, this isn’t huge news. An alternate headline here could be, “Superyacht maker might build an all-electric yacht … if a customer asks for it.” The key here is that now, when a customer asks for an electric yacht, it will be easy for Sanlorenzo – indeed, any Volvo Penta marine customer – to drop an electric motor in their new modular IPS without the need for new plans to get drawn up, approved, etc. and making electrification easier is critical to adoption.

INB4 someone points out that no amount of li-ion batteries will make a superyacht “green.”