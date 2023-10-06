Sunreef shows off gorgeous 80-foot solar electric luxury yacht ahead of US debut this month

Eco-responsible shipbuilder Sunreef Yachts had given the public its first glimpse of its new 80-foot solar electric yacht before it makes it US debut in Fort Lauderdale, Florida later this month. The 80 Sunreef Power Eco is a fully-electric luxury catamaran that could very well be one of the most advanced solar electric yachts built to date.

Sunreef Yachts was established in 2002 in Gdansk, Poland where its shipyard and office still operates in addition to a presence in the the UAE. A year into its existence, the company was touting the launch of the world’s first 74-foot luxury oceangoing catamaran with a flybridge and has been innovating ever since.

Today over 140 Sunreef Yachts are sailing waters across the globe, and the shipbuilders clientele includes Tennis great Rafael Nadal, plus F1 champions Fernando Alonso and Nico Rosberg. As the company looks to delve further into electrification, its latest vessel – the 80 Sunreef Power Eco has already garnered a German Design Award 2023.

Its touting some truly unique solar technology you can see below, and if you happen to be in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area this month, you can check out Sunreef’s solar electric yacht in person.

Credit: Sunreef Yachts























Check out Sunreef’s newest electric yacht in Ft. Lauderdale

In addition to the new images of 80 Sunreef Power Eco above, we’ve learned that its makers are already declaring the solar yacht “world’s most advanced electric luxury catamaran,” due in large part to is emission-free in-house technology.

The 80-foot vessel is propelled by two 360 kW motors, powered by a massive 990 kWh battery bank. Sunreef says these custom-engineered banks offer an energy density less than 5.2 kg per kWh, nearly 30% lighter than the typical systems most commonly used in the yachting world today.

What may be most impressive about this electric yacht is Sunreef’s 36 kWp composite-integrated solar panels, which have been seamless placed along the catamaran’s hulls, bimini roof, and superstructure. Sunreef describes the technology as a “solar skin” around the yacht.

The interior features 4 luxury cabins and customizable layout to comfortably sleep eight guests. unfortunately, that’s all Sunreef is sharing about the 80 Power Eco at the moment, but the public can learn more at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, taking place October 25-29. It’s there that this beautiful Sunreef yacht will make its US debut. If you happen to go and see her up close, please send me pictures. If you buy one… please invite aboard. TYSM.