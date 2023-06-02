This new solar electric yacht with its own spa pool and theater awaits you

Renowned luxury yacht maker, Sunreef, released plans for a new 108-ft (33-m) solar-powered electric superyacht complete with its own pool spa and indoor theater. Did I mention it’s also fully autonomous?

Best known for its comfort, stunning beauty, ultra-luxurious accommodations, and high performance, Sunreef continues to push the boundaries with its luxury catamarans.

Sunreef is well known around the world for its luxury sailboats, power catamarans, and superyachts, with customers including Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal.

On Friday, the company revealed its latest superyacht, the 33M Sunreef Explorer Eco. Sunreef says the new model “rewrites the rules with bold architecture and a fresh approach to travel.” Perhaps most importantly, the 100-ft-long yacht travels silently without harmful fumes or vibrations.

Powered by two 400-kW electric motors, a 990-kWh battery pack system, and two 300-kW range extenders, the 33M Sunreef Explorer Eco “was designed to take you to the most remote cruise grounds in silence.” However, no specifics were mentioned on the range yet.

33M Sunreef Explorer Eco (Source: Sunreef)

Made from aluminum and advanced composite materials, the electric yacht’s design maximizes the space for harnessing solar energy.

With included solar panels built into the hulls, superstructure, bimini roof, and entire full-beam bow terrace, the electric superyacht’s photovoltaic system can generate up to 50 kWp of clean solar energy.

The 33M Sunreef Explorer Eco enhances efficiency with energy-saving air conditioning and a smart energy recovery system. It also features a rainwater collection system, water-saving traps, watermakers, and an ultra-efficient boiler using heat recovery.

On the inside, you will be blown away by the vastness of the 535 m² of living space that can be customized to include a spa, a library, or a gym.

It also has space for ten guest rooms and seven crew members. The large main suite has an outdoor deck area, while the level below it features an outdoor pool, bar, and dining area.

This is luxury living at its finest with no emissions. What do you guys think? Are you ready for Sunreef’s new solar electric superyacht? Although the price is not yet listed, you can imagine how much it will cost for all of this.