Quick Charge Podcast: February 7, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla appears to be preparing for a round of layoffs
- Tesla Semi electric truck spotted handling closed icy road
- A Waymo robotaxi hit a cyclist in San Francisco – here’s what happened
- BMW introduces gorgeous i5 Touring, its first all-electric luxury wagon, but not in the US
- Ford is building a low-cost EV platform with some of the ‘best EV engineers’ to rival Tesla
- Geely Auto inks deal with ZEEKR to sell its EVs in Mexico, hints at expansion to South America
- The Ford Focus is over, and so are thousands of jobs
- Polestar’s incoming Phone spotted on Google Play’s list of supported devices
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments