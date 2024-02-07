BMW introduces gorgeous i5 Touring, its first all-electric luxury wagon, but not in the US

BMW is launching its first all-electric luxury wagon, the i5 Touring, with up to 348 miles (560 km) WLTP range. The luxury BMW wagon is more advanced than ever. It’s now more sporty, has new features, and is available in an all-electric form for the first time.

Meet the BMW i5 Touring, an all-electric luxury wagon

After launching the all-electric 5 series last May, BMW is expanding the lineup. The first electric BMW 5-series models arrived at US dealerships in October.

It’s available in two trims: the eDrive40 and a high-performance M60 model. Now, BMW is launching its first electric wagon in the i5 Touring. BMW describes the new Touring model as a “sophisticated all-rounder for everyday driving.”

Compared to the sedan, the Touring’s roof is extended, while an upgraded design enhances its aerodynamics.

The new 5 series wagon is 97 mm (3.8″) longer, 32 mm (1.3″) wide, and 17 mm (0.7″) taller than the previous generation. It also features the longest wheelbase in its class at 2,995 mm (118″).

Despite being bigger, the new model features the same 570 L storage capacity that extends to 1,700 L with the rear seats folded down.

More range, performance, and features

The BMW i5 Touring will be initially available in two versions: the eDrive40 Touring and M60 xDrive. BMW’s high-performance i5 M60 xDrive Touring is powered by dual electric motors with up to 601 hp (442 kW).

With M launch control enabled, the EV’s torque lifts to 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) for a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint in 3.9 seconds.

Meanwhile, the base i5 eDrive40 Touring includes a rear electric motor with up to 340 hp (250 kW) and 317 lb-ft 430 Nm) torque.

A 81.2 kWh battery powers both models. BMW included adaptive recuperation and a heat pump to boost range. The eDrive 40 gets between 300 to 348 miles (483 to 560 km) WLTP range while the M60 model gets between 277 and 314 miles (445 to 506 km).

The i5 Touring includes 11 kW AC charging standard (with the option of 22 kW) and up to 205 kW DC charging power.

BMW loaded the new electric wagon with its latest tech and software. This includes an enhanced Drive display, BMW OS 8.5, and a redesigned home screen for ease of use. It also includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities as standard.

BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring (Source: BMW/ Youtube)

The standard Live Cockpit Plus includes BMW Maps cloud-based navigation, while the Professional option gets a Head-Up Display and augmented view. A Connected package offers a choice of YouTube or another video app for streaming.

BMW is launching the i5 Touring alongside gas, diesel, and PHEV versions. It will be built at the company’s Dingolfing plant, with the first launches in Germany, “many European countries,” and Japan beginning in May. BMW says other markets will follow in June 2024.