VW finally rolls out Plug&Charge on its 2023 ID.4s

Volkswagen of America (VW) today announced that its 2023 ID.4 will now include Plug&Charge at Electrify America (EA) charging stations.

Plug&Charge for 2023 VW ID.4s

One of the benefits of buying an ID.4 is that owners get three years of unlimited free 30-minute DC fast-charging sessions with Electrify America. Now, it will be easier to tap into that perk – well, if you own a 2023 model, anyway.

VW says 2023 ID.4 owners will need to activate the feature in the Electrify America app and that the Plug&Charge feature will be available “starting in early 2024.”

EA’s Plug&Charge is enabled by V2G communication technology that utilizes encrypted security measures.

EA is the largest open DC fast-charging network, with over 900 stations and more than 4,000 chargers in North America. It’s also the first open DC fast-charging network to offer Plug&Charge to compatible EVs with CCS charging connectors.

The 2023 ID.4 is offered in three trim levels – Standard/Pro, S, and S Plus – with the option of 62 kWh and 82 kWh batteries and RWD or AWD. Manufactured in Chattanooga, Tennessee, It qualifies for the $7,500 Inflation Reduction Act tax credit.

VW has set the starting MSRP of $38,995 for the ID.4 Standard model that has a 62kWh battery and an EPA-estimated range of 209 miles.

Electrek’s Take

As some of you know, I drive a 2023 VW ID.4 AWD Pro S, so I’m pleased to see Plug&Charge finally available for my car. And it’s available now – I just activated it.

One of the biggest hassles (besides not working 100% of the time) of using an EA DC fast charger is getting it to take my payment so I can get on with charging. From not reading my app to not reading my card, it’s always… something. I’m looking forward to trying it, and I’ll report back on how it goes. Will it be as streamlined as Tesla Superchargers? We’ll see.

