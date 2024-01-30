Lamborghini aims to reduce emissions 40% per car by 2030 en route to electric Urus successor

Automobili Lamborghini has shared intentions to expand its “Direzione Cor Tauri” strategy to decarbonize its entire value chain and significantly reduce carbon emissions per car by the decade’s end. The famed hypercar developer’s product timeline includes launching several new electric vehicles, including a successor to the Lamborghini Urus.

Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. is a renowned Italian automaker with over six decades of experience in all things fast and flashy. It currently operates as a subsidiary of Audi AG – a legacy automaker in its own right making admirable efforts to go all-electric.

Despite how impressive Lamborghini vehicles are, we don’t get to cover the marque often on Electrek because it’s been one of the laggards in electric vehicle adoption, but that’s easier to get away with when you develop cars for a niche supercar market.

That being said, Lamborghini has made strides in sustainability via its “Direzione Cor Tauri” decarbonization strategy, first introduced in 2021. Since then, we’ve seen the Italian automaker debut a series hybrid called the Revuelto, share plans for a plug-in Urus, and tease its first fully electric series model – the Lanzador.

To make good on its word three years ago, Lamborghini shared it is more committed than ever to decarbonization throughout its entire value chain on the wings of fresh investments and a more concise timeline to get there this decade.

Source: Automobili Lamborghini





Lamborghini doubles down on electric vehicle strategy

Lamborghini detailed the extension of its decarbonization strategy this morning, allocating the most significant investment in the history of the company to electrify its lineup and reducing total enterprise emissions by 40% “per car” by 2030.

“Per car” is in quotations because that 40% reduction is in comparison to the original 2021 emissions strategy. To do so, Lamborghini says it will reel back emissions throughout its entire value chain, from vehicle production to supply chain and logistics, all the way through the whole life cycle of each of its new vehicles off the line in Italy.

We’re not sure what truly caused the commitment extension from Lamborghini, which has a documented history of opposing regulations in the EU to make all new sales of vehicles electric by 2035 – perhaps it saw the video of an all-electric Kia EV6 GT giving its Aventador a run for its money on the track. Either way, it’s welcomed news for EV enthusiasts and Mother Nature. Lamborghini chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann spoke about the bolstered strategy:

Direzione Cor Tauri is our roadmap to electrification of the Lamborghini range and the path to decarbonization, not only of our Sant’Agata Bolognese facility, but of the entire value chain: it is a holistic approach to our global environmental sustainability strategy. Within a context of major transformation, everyone needs to contribute to achieving the objectives: this commitment extends not just to every individual and every company, but also to institutions and governments responsible for infrastructures and the transition toward renewables. Our mission, as a globally recognized brand, is to inspire and encourage others to tackle these modern-day challenges. Automobili Lamborghini is proof that a sustainable vision is possible.

Looking ahead to the rest of the decade, it appears we will finally see some electric Lamborghini models. Per the automaker’s production timeline, the previously mentioned Lanzador is slotted for a 2028 launch and will be followed by an all-electric Urus successor, a “super SUV,” in 2029.

Through its revised 2021 strategy, Lamborghini now believes it can achieve significant reductions in CO 2 for its fleet in circulation, targeting a 50% reduction by 2025 and 80% by 2030 en route to total carbon neutrality throughout the entire business by 2050.