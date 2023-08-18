Here’s our first look at Lamborghini’s all-electric vehicle, the Lanzador EV

Ahead of its official debut later today at Monterey Car Week, images of Lamborghini’s first 100% electric vehicle leaked online. From what’s shown, the Lamborghini Lanzador EV will help bring the sports car brand into the electric era as a sleek 2×2.

Lamborghini Lanzador EV emerges

Earlier this week, Lamborghini posted a teaser image showing the Lanzador EVs silhouette on its social media.

The automaker posted the picture with the caption, “Something new and truly thrilling is about to be unveiled. August 18.” without further explanation.

We know it was the EV after Lamborghini announced it would present its first 100% electric car prototype earlier this month at Monterey Car Week.

The Italian luxury sports car maker followed it up with another teaser on Wednesday, giving us an even closer look at what we can expect. Although it’s still mostly hidden, you could tell from the short video Lamborghini’s first all-electric vehicle will be a high-riding beast with slim LED front lights and an aggressive stance.

Ahead of the official debut of Lamborghini’s first EV, images have leaked on social media showing the machine in full.

The leaked images show what many suspected, a blend of design styles between the Lamborghini Urus and Estoque sedan concept from 2008 that never made it to production.

There’s no denying this is a Lamborghini model through and through, but it has a touch of modernity with higher ground clearance and much more cargo space, making it unique from other models in its lineup.

Inside, the futuristic cockpit resembles that of a fighter jet. Features include a minimalist layout, dual digital screens (one instrument panel in front of the driver and another infotainment screen in front of the passenger), and sports bucket seats for each passenger (four seats total).

The Lanzador EV will be Lamborghini’s fourth model, joining the Revuelto (replacing the Aventador), Huracan, and Urus, all due for an electrified upgrade over the next several years.

The new model is unique and will help the automaker diversify its lineup beyond sports cars and more toward a family-oriented vehicle like the Urus.

Check back later today for the full details when Lamborghini officially releases the Lanzador EV at Monterey Car Week.

Source: Cochespias1