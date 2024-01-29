Mullen’s electric trucks earn CARB certification, qualifying for over $45k in customer savings

Seven months after kicking off production of its Class 3 electric trucks in Mississippi, EV startup Mullen Automotive has secured fruitful environmental compliance and approvals from CARB and the EPA. As a result, those CARB-compliant states and Washington DC enable tremendous savings to fleet operators who purchase electric trucks from Mullen.

2023 was an interesting year for Mullen Automotive ($MULN) as the veteran EV startup took significant strides in expanding its commercial EV operations after claiming a majority stake in Bollinger Motors in September of 2022 and wholly acquiring ELMS and its IP one month later.

Since then, we saw Mullen commence production of its THREE Class 3 electric trucks in Tunica, Mississippi – a site that is also home to the production of its ONE Class 1 electric vans, which recently began deliveries.

Despite noted efforts to expand commercial EV development and sales to fund its passenger vehicle program, Mullen faced several financial hurdles, including the threat of Nasdaq delisting> In May of 2022, Mullen completed a 1-for-25 reverse stock split, followed by a 1-for-9 reverse split in August, but still fell below the $1 threshold to remain compliant on the stock market.

As of January 2024, however, Mullen is back well beyond the dollar threshold as its stock was trading over $7 at market open this morning. While it sits in a better place financially, Mullen looks to bolster its electric van and truck deliveries in the US and has gained the necessary certification to enable tens of thousands of dollars in state incentives for specific commercial customers.

Source: Mullencommercial.com

Mullen electric truck joins Class 1 van in CARB certification

Per Mullen, its THREE all-electric Class 3 low cab forward chassis truck has officially received certification from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) as well as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The electric truck now joins Mullen’s Class 1 van in dual certification, as well as full compliance with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), thus qualifying for state incentives for those 15 territories that are CARB compliant:

California

Connecticut

Colorado

Delaware

District of Columbia

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Following CARB certification, Mullen says it can begin selling the THREE electric trucks in all 50 states plus D.C., starting at a suggested MSRP of $68,500. However, only the commercial customers in those 14 CARB-compliant states plus D.C. can take advantage of the total incentives for buying zero-emissions vehicles – rebates that can go as high as $45,000 per truck.

Mullen also points out that combined with the $7,500 federal tax credit, commercial customers can purchase a new THREE electric truck at a net cost below $20,000. Mullen chairman and CEO David Michery spoke:

CARB approval accelerates commercialization of the Mullen THREE and makes our vehicle even more appealing to customers who want to electrify their fleets. Having both our Class 1 and Class 3 commercial EVs now CARB and EPA certified will continue to drive sales in all states across America.

THREE deliveries were originally expected to begin last summer, but with ONE van deliveries now underway and THREE CARB certification in place, electric truck sales and fleet deliveries finally feel imminent.

Electrek’s take

Mullen had an up-down year in 2023, but it’s good to see it compliant after some stock issues, lawsuits, and lots of finger-pointing. The startup is making a name for itself in the commercial sector, which is encouraging.

Granted, Mullen is manufacturing and selling intellectual property it purchased from other companies, but it is currently the only company delivering Class 1 electric vans if I’m not mistaken. I’m still not convinced Mullen’s passenger EV business is anything more than vapor, but continued sales and deliveries in the commercial space could prove lucrative and help fund that R&D in the future.

Or, and I’m just spitballin’ here, Mullen may find its niche in commercial EVs and focus its entire business model around developing those products. We shall see. Either way, it’s refreshing to see this company delivering EVs, and thanks to CARB, those potential savings could prove mighty enticing to fleet operators in the US.