Maserati reiterates all-electric ‘Made in Italy’ strategy in wake of delays, rifts with local gov’t

Italian automaker Maserati is doubling down on its roots and letting the world know that its vehicles will continue to be 100% designed, developed, and manufactured in Italy. That said, some of those Maserati vehicles in the pipeline, particularly the 100% electric ones, continue to face development hurdles. Meanwhile, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is in a battle with the Italian government over EV sales support.

Maserati currently operates as the only luxury brand under the Stellantis umbrella and has a 109-year history in automotive development in Italy – a country with a fair share of household names in fast cars… and Fiat.

As a wholly-owned Stellantis marque, Maserati has joined the former’s “Dare Forward 2030” electrification plans, which entails all-new Maserati models arriving 100% electric under a new “Folgore” nomenclature.

In the past two years, we’ve seen Maserati introduce four all-electric models to the world: GranTurismo Folgore, Grecale Folgore, GranCabrio Folgore, and Quattroporte Folgore. However, the first two models above were slotted for 2023 launches and missed their target. GranTurismo Folgore deliveries are now underway, but while we await an all-electric Grecale SUV, Maserati shared news of more delays, this time involving the Quattroporte.

With additional all-electric models now in its pipeline, Maserati wants to reiterate its dedication to BEVs but, more importantly, its native Italy, where it intends to continue to build them, despite the quarrels its parent company’s CEO is stirring up with the local government regarding tax incentives.

The all-electric GranTurismo Folgore / Source: Maserati

Maserati vows to go electric and remain 100% Italian

Via press release today, Maserati confirmed that while its vehicle powertrains are shifting to electric, it is business as usual for its development and production footprints in Italy, with Modena, its home for over 80 years, remaining the “beating heart” of its operations. Per Maserati CEO Davide Grasso:

Driven by our Modena heart, we are going full throttle to lead change on electrification, with two of our iconic models already available for purchase in their 100% electric versions, and another on the way this year. We will offer our preferred customers the most powerful Maseratis ever, pushing the boundaries of driving pleasure to a new era. With our long-term strategic vision and plan, we want to make a mark in the luxury world with unique Italian manufacturing excellence, constantly pushing distinctive quality and building our future with a dedicated business model that guarantees our customers the best products that reflect the Trident’s values.

While Maserati’s CEO still has much love for Italy, parent company Stellantis’ CEO Carlos Tavares is in a bit of a quarrel in the country – particularly with its government over weak incentives. Aside from Maserati, Stellantis owns other marques and production operations in Italy, including Fiat.

Tavares continues to criticize the Italian government for spending less money than the rest of the EU in supporting EVs. During a recent visit to Stellantis’ van-making facility in central Italy, Tavares said the OEM has been asking the Italian government for the last nine months to support EV sales to help keep the lights on at its Mirafiori plant in Turin, where the 500e is built:

Italy is spending much less money than any other great European country to support EVs. The consequence is that we are losing manufacturing products in Italy that we could manufacture (…) We already wasted nine months of production, of additional production in Mirafiori.

According to Reuters, the Italian government appears to have heard the always polarizing Stellantis CEO and will present a new incentives strategy on February 1st, which is expected to be worth over 900 million euros.

Meanwhile, Maserati says its team of approximately 130 engineers and technicians will continue their work in Italy to help develop electric powertrains and “contribute to steering the brand to a higher luxury positioning.”

It appears Maserati has pushed the Quattroporte three years to 2028 and will prioritize an all-electric of the MC20 instead. Here’s the automaker’s current BEV pipeline:

GranTurismo Folgore – Deliveries underway

Grecale Folgore – Deliveres scheduled for Q2 2024

GranCabrio Folgore – Launch expected in 2024

MC20 Folgore – 2025

Large E-UV BEV – 2027

Quattroporte Folgore – 2028 (originally 2025)