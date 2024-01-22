Acura reveals 2024 ZDX prices, its first all-electric vehicle costs more than the rivals

Acura’s first EV will begin rolling out in the US this spring. Ahead of its official launch, Acura revealed 2024 ZDX prices will start at $64,500 (plus destination fee). That’s more than the Cadillac Lyriq it’s based on. Is it worth the cost?

Under parent company Honda’s wing, Acura has yet to launch its first EV in the US, but that’s about to change.

Acura first revealed the ZDX, its first all-electric vehicle, in 2022. The electric SUV is based on GM’s Ultium platform, which powers the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevy’s new EVs, including the Blazer, Silverado, and Equinox.

The company also revealed plans to launch a “Type S” variant to carry its performance history in the electric era.

Acura also said the 2024 ZDX will be its first model with built-in Google and dedicated EV features. The electric SUV includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

After teasing the electric SUV for months, Acura officially unveiled the 2024 ZDX last summer. We also learned the ZDX would be available in single and dual motor powertrain options (plus the Type S).

Acura opened reservations for the 2024 ZDX last week, saying prices will start around $60,000. The brand officially revealed 2024 Acura ZDX prices Friday with an MSRP of $64,500.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S (Source: Acura)

2024 Acura ZDX electric SUV prices

Acura’s first EV will cost $64,500 for the “exceptionally well-equipped” ZDX A-Spec (single motor) powertrain.

In addition to built-in Google, the 2024 ZDX will be Acura’s first vehicle to feature Bang & Olufsen premium audio.

2024 Acura ZDX interior (Source: Acura)

The performance electric SUV will begin hitting US dealerships this spring. Acura’s high-performance ZDX Type S will start at $73,500. It will include around 500 horsepower, adjustable air suspension, and performance-tuned adaptive dampers. Acura says it will include different drive modes, including a Sport mode for maximum performance.

2024 Acura ZDX trim Powertrain MSRP

(excluding dest. fee) A-Spec Single motor (RWD) $64,500 A-Spec Dual Motor (AWD) $68,500 Type S Dual Motor (AWD) $73,500 Type S (Performance) Dual Motor (AWD) $74,500 2024 Acura ZDX prices and specs

With 22″ machine-finished wheels, the ZDX features the largest of any Acura model. You can also opt for the high-performance summer tires with a sleek gloss-black finish.

Acura is making it easy for you to go electric with different charging packages. You can choose from three different packages offering various charging equipment, public charging credits, and installation credits.

Option A provides a Level 2 home charge, $500 installation credit, $100 EVgo charging credit, and 60 kWh charging at Electrify America.

2024 Acura ZDX charging packages Option A Option B Option C Charging Equipment Home Charging Station (Level 2) Portable Charging Kit (Level 1 and 2) – HHE Installation Credit $500 $250 – EVgo Charging Credit $100 $300 $750 Electrify America Charging 60 kWh 60 kWh 60 kWh 2024 Acura ZDX charging options

The next option (B) gives you a portable (level 1 and 2) charging kit, a $250 installation credit, a $300 EVgo charging credit, and 60 kWh at Electrify America. For the non-homeowners (or if you already have a charger), Option C provides a $750 charging credit for EVgo and 60 kWh at Electrify America.

Acura’s first EV includes a CCS port but is compatible with NACS with a complimentary adaptor provided by the dealer.

Acura ZDX interior (Source: Acura)

The ZDX’s 102 kWh battery pack can add 81 miles of range in 10 minutes with DC fast charging of up to 190 kW. It’s expected to feature up to 325 miles range. You can learn more about the 2024 ZDX on Acura’s website.

At $64,500, the 2024 Acura ZDX prices are higher than the Cadillac Lyriq ($57,195) and Chevy Blazer EV (56,715).

Is Acura’s first electric SUV worth more than the Cadillac or Chevy EVs that share its underpinnings? Let us know what you think in the comments.