Ram’s first EV, the Ram ProMaster electric van, hits the US to rival Ford and Rivian

Ram unveiled its first electric vehicle for the US on Tuesday – the Ram ProMaster electric van. The new Ram ProMaster EV offers up to 162 miles of city driving range and an array of new features.

Ram’s first EV is a “game-changer”

Ram’s first EV is a “game-changer,” according to the brand’s CEO Tim Kuniskis. The brand’s leader said the RamProMaster EV offers the latest in zero-emission performance, commercial capabilities, and tech.

The electric van is Ram’s first all-electric vehicle in the US as the market shifts to EVs. After a record 1.2 million EVs were handed over in the US last year, Ram is joining the movement.

The launch comes as part of parent company, Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategy. The plan includes 100% EV sales in the EU and 50% in the US by the end of the decade. Stellantis brands in the US include Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Dodge, and Maserati.

Ram says it “delivers the best value proposition” with the lowest total cost of ownership across its lineup. The brand’s first EV, the Ram ProMaster EV, is expected to continue the trend.

Ram ProMaster EV (Source: Stellantis)

Meet the Ram ProMaster electric van

The Ram ProMaster EV will be available in a delivery and cargo model. Ram’s delivery EV is available now, while the cargo version will be available later.

The cargo van will come in two versions, including a 12′ cargo length and an extended 13′ variant.

Ram ProMaster EV (Source: Stellantis)

Ram’s ProMaster EV cargo van includes up to 3,020 lbs payload, while the delivery version offers 2,030 lbs. An included 200 kW EDM provides 268 horsepower and 302 lb-ft of torque.

A standard 110 kWh battery pack delivers a targeted range of up to 162 miles in the city, according to Ram.

The electric van is built on Ram’s ProMaster platform but features a unibody design that’s built specifically for electrification.

Ram ProMaster EV (Source: Stellantis)

Ram says the battery pack is under the floor, providing a flat floor for loading cargo. The electric van features 50 kW, 85 kW, 125 kW, and 150 kW DC fast charging options. A level 2 (11kW) wall box charger is also available.

The brand included an “array of features” for fleet management. These include a rear roll-up door for easy loading and unloading. A pocket door is also standard for easy delivery access.

Other fleet management tools include Ram Telematics. The service offers driving insights to improve efficiency, vehicle location data, and real-time vehicle diagnostics.

Ram says the ProMaster EV is highly customizable to meet customer demands. The delivery model features a 159″ wheelbase, a “super-high-roof,” a heated steering wheel, and a heated windshield.

Ram ProMaster EV (Source: Stellantis)

Eventually, it will be available in five configurations. This will include two roof heights, two cargo lengths, and two body styles with up to 12′ and 13′ cargo lengths.

The interior includes 524 cubic feet of cargo space, 86″ height, low floor for loading, and maximum cargo width between wheel wells.

Ram ProMaster EV interior (Source: Stellantis)

It also features a 10.1″ touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, Alexa In-Vehicle Assistant, up to five user profiles, and more.

Ram added safety and security features like front and rear Park Sense with a full stop and different backup alarms. The Ram ProMaster EV also includes all the safety features of the brand’s full-size commercial van.

Ram says the new front-end design features standard LED headlights and fog lights. The new headlights offer 70% more Lumens (50% more range) than the gas-powered model.

(Source: Stellantis)

One of the most requested improvements was better visibility. To help, Ram included a standard high-res backup camera and an available 360-degree camera.

The Ram ProMaster EV features a Charging Station Locator and EV Dynamic Trip Prediction for easy route planning.

Ram’s first EV will compete with Rivian’s electric delivery van (EDV) and Ford’s E-Transit as electric vans continue gaining market share in the US.