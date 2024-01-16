Genesis teases X Snow Speedium EV concept ripping across icy terrain

Would you drive this off-road Genesis EV on your next ski trip? Genesis unveiled the X Snow Speedium EV concept, giving us a sneak peek into the brand’s future design.

The X Snow Speedium is another variant of Genesis’ X concept car, an electric GT released in 2021.

Genesis followed it up with the X Speedium Coupe in April 2022 and, most recently, the X Convertible. The convertible concept is the third variant revealed ahead of the 2022 LA Auto. It included a folding hardtop setup and interior design influenced by Korean architecture.

Now, we are getting our first look at the Genesis X Snow Speedium. The concept includes a unique ski rack designed in collaboration with Swiss tailor-made ski company Anavon Ski AG.

Genesis says the roof rack is designed for “unmatched winter adventures.” The concept pulls from the Speedium Coupe with LED line lamps resembling Genesis’ signature Crest Grille.

The brand said the Speedium concept “carries an EV face that symbolizes Genesis’ transformation toward becoming an all-electric car brand.”

You can also see Genesis’ signature “V-shaped” brake lights on the rear. The new X Snow version features a sleek white color, differing from the Speedium’s emerald green (Inje Green).

Although no details were revealed, the new variant will likely feature Genesis’s “Beauty of White Space interior,” which is influenced by minimalist Korean architecture.

In the X Speedium, a floating center console wraps around the driver’s cockpit. Other than that, the interior is very simple and modern.

Genesis posted a video of the new X Snow Speedium ripping across the snow and ice, carrying a Christmas tree while racing past reindeer. Is that Santa on the inside?

Although the X is just an EV concept and isn’t scheduled to enter production, Genesis says it showcases the brand’s future design. Other reports suggest the Speedium Coupe could go into production as a flagship EV.

Genesis plans to stop developing ICE cars in 2025 while it works to become an all-EV brand by 2030. What do you guys think? Should Genesis launch the X Speedium (or Snow variants)? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Genesis