Genesis X electric sedan concept will enter production as flagship EV – report

Genesis gave us a glimpse into what the brand’s future will behold by revealing the X Convertible EV concept at last year’s LA Auto Show. According to new reports, the luxury electric sedan will go into production as Genesis’s new flagship EV.

After an overwhelmingly positive response to its Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept EV revealed last April, the automaker completed its concept trilogy by revealing the X Convertible Concept in November.

The X Convertible takes the best features from its first two Concept vehicles, the X (a two-door grand tourer that highlights Genesis athletic design) and the X Speedium (a more progressive representation of the brand’s elegance), materializing it into one.

One of the most distinct features you see when looking at the luxury EV sedan is the front headlight bars that replace the iconic Genesis front grille. Genesis says the look integrates the new EV face and forms an abstract of the Crest Grille.

At the time of its release, executive vice president and chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke told reports:

At the moment we’re showing the search for an icon for the brand, and this is one of the possibilities.

The company may have found its icon, as a new report from Automotive News suggests the X Convertible concept is headed to production as the brand’s flagship EV.

Genesis X Convertible concept (Source: Genesis)

Genesis X Convertible EV to enter production

According to Peter Lanzavechia, chairman of the Genesis National Dealer Advisory Council, at Genesis’s annual meeting, Donckerwolke told dealers the X convertible Concept would go into production.

Lanzavechia explained:

When he said that at the dealer meeting — to say it in front of a couple of hundred Genesis dealers — that’s a pretty good sign.

Genesis dealers are requesting an electric performance GT coupe, according to Lanzavechia, as he adds:

I guarantee we’re going see a lot of Bentley Continental convertible trade-ins on that when it comes to our showrooms.

Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury brand, has already released two electric vehicles. Its first, the electrified G80, is a luxury electric sedan adapted from its gas-powered G80. And The Genesis GV60, its first dedicated EV – based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform – that buyers began receiving in May 2022.

If the Genesis X Convertible concept does enter production, Lanzavechia said, “It would be a true halo flagship for the brand.”

Genesis plans to become an all-electric brand, halting ICE car development in 2025 and selling only electric models from 2030. What do you guys think? Do you want to see the X Convertible go into production?