 Skip to main content

Tesla Model 3s from Hertz are going for as low as $14,000

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jan 10 2024 - 11:59 am PT
0 Comments
Tesla-BYD-race

Hertz is starting to sell some of its Tesla Model 3s and they are going for pretty cheap – as low as $14,000 with the used EV tax credit.

Back in 2021, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles. More recently, the company added Model Y vehicles to the order.

The rental company’s Tesla fleet has been growing over the last few years, and it reported that Tesla vehicles are increasing Hertz’s customer satisfaction.

Hertz likes to keep its fleet updated, and it is already selling its older Model 3 vehicles.

The company sells its older rental vehicles directly on its own website and there were some nice deals available:

Some vehicles were selling for as low as $17,700. In the US, there’s $4,000 tax credit for used EVs.

Tesla vehicles wouldn’t qualify for the most part since they need to be $25,000 or less, but many of those Model 3s would qualify.

It would make them as low as ~$14,000.

Obviously, the reason those Model 3s are listed so cheap is due to their high mileage over a short period of time and the fact that people are a lot less careful with rental vehicles. Therefore, they are often a bit beat up.

But all the most beat-up and lowest prices ones are already gone, but you still have quite a few around $20,000-$25,000, which would still qualify for the tax credit.

It might be your best chance to get a cheap Tesla.

Electrek’s Take

Now, I think you should take a close look at these cars before buying them. They do tend to get pretty beat up.

But I know there are some people who don’t care that much about that and that might be their opportunity to go electric on the cheap with electric cars that should still last them years and save them thousands of dollars in fuel cost.

I also like to see those high-mileage Model 3s over just two years. It means that Hertz rented them quite a bit, and that’s a lot of gas mileage converted to electric mileage.

If that electricity was generated through renewable sources, that would be a great thing for air quality and the environment.

You can power your new electric vehicle with the sun if you you get your own solar power system. If you want to make sure you’re finding a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage. EnergySage is a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar – whether you’re a homeowner or renter. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20 to 30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisors to help you every step of the way. Get started here.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger