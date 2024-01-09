VinFast (VFS) unleashes ‘Wild’ EV pickup concept, announces plans to sell VF 3 mini SUV in US

Vietnamese EV automaker VinFast set the tone at the Las Vegas Convention Center this morning, detailing the first product announcement of day one in the West Hall. In addition to officially launching its line of Drgn Fly E-Bikes, VinFast shared plans to sell its ultra-compact VF 3 globally, and pulled the sheet off a pickup truck concept called the VF Wild.

VinFast has come a long way since it presented its lineup of Vietnamese-built EVs in front of the crowd at CES 2023 last year, with plenty of ups and downs. That is to be expected when you’re operating at the speed the VinGroup-owned automotive subsidiary operates. At times, it’s baffling.

The past year alone, we saw the automaker combine its US and Canadian business entities, broke ground on its first US production facility in North Carolina, and began initial deliveries in North America following several delays.

We saw the debut of the VF 5, reported billions in new funding to keep pushing forward, and even drove the VF 8 City Edition last year… before they were recalled. Since then, we’ve seen deliveries grow, and the young automaker turned some heads with the debut of an electric mini SUV called the VF 3 – originally priced under $20,000 – last June.

While the model was originally slotted for the Vietnamese market, interest from other regions sparked rumors that VinFast was considering selling the VF 3 in the US. Today, the automaker confirmed the VF 3 will now be sold as a global EV model, and was joined on stage by VinFast’s latest concept EV – the VF Wild pickup.

Oh, the Jabbawokeez were there too.

VinFast to sell VF 3 globally, debuts its first electric pickup

In front of a crowd at CES 2024, VinFast confirmed it will now sell the VF 3 mini SUV globally, just six months after unveiling the EV for Vietnam. Sitting atop 16-inch wheels, the VF 3 measures in at a modest L125.6 x W66.1 x H63.8 inches, designed with young city drivers in mind.

It also offers 125 miles of range on a single charge. Per VinFast Global’s Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing, Ms. Tran Mai Hoa:

With the global launch of the VF 3, we are pleased to introduce a new electric car in our range. More importantly, we are providing a new companion for a generation of young drivers who value practicality alongside personality. The VF 3 aims to unbound the imagination of urban mobility that is not only sustainable but also accessible for everyone.

Details remain slim at this point, but other features in the VF 3 include a 10-inch infotainment screen fitted with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and a folding second-row allow for more cargo space (total capacity of 550 liters).

VinFast states that early reservations for the VF 3 will begin sometime in 2024, and those timings plus delivery windows will follow. Other pertinent details like pricing and warranty policies have also yet to be shared. As we previously reported, the initial pricing announced for Vietnam converted to approximately $20,000 – but that could certainly change.

Following the VF 3 announcement, VinFast introduced the Jabbawockeez dance crew, who shuffled over to what could perhaps be the star of the automaker’s show this morning, its new pickup concept. Check it out:

Source: Scooter Doll











The VF Wild remains a concept but is described as VinFast as its first attempt at an electric pickup model and a design example of its goal to expand its product range to suit a wider audience. With dimensions of 209 inches (5324mm) in length and a width of 79 inches (1997mm), the VF Wild falls into the mid-size pickup category.

It comes equipped with a bed length that can expand from 5- to 8-feet when its rear seats are automatically folded down automatically. Despite it remaining a concept, VinFast is hailing VF Wild as the largest bed in its segment. Ms. Tran Mai Hoa once again spoke:

We’re very proud to introduce the VF Wild concept, which encapsulates our mission to make sustainable, high-quality electric vehicles accessible to a broader market. This is not just a new product in our offering – it showcases our aspiration to venture into the fast-paced and thriving electric pickup truck market.

There are no immediate plans to bring the VF Wild to production, but someone at VinFast on the floor at CES told Electrek that the goal is to eventually deliver a production pickup evolved from today’s concept on display. Here’s a video of the unveiling. What do you guys think?

