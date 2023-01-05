VinFast unveils specs for new VF 6 and VF 7 electric vehicles

VinFast has quickly become a trending name in the new era of electric vehicles. At CES, the Vietnamese automaker is giving us a closer look at what we can expect from its latest VF 6 crossover and VF 7 SUV.

A member of Vietnam’s largest private enterprise, VinFast is rapidly becoming one of the most talked about EV makers.

After delivering its first electric vehicle and the first EV ever sold in Vietnam, VinFast quickly became one of the top-selling automakers in the country. Recognizing the success and demand for zero-emission vehicles, VinFast sets its sights on becoming a global EV company.

At the 2021 LA Auto Show, Vinfast introduced its VF 8 and VF 9 models to the world and its plans for a US headquarters and manufacturing facility. Within 48 hours of the debut, Vinfast said it gathered over 24,000 orders globally.

VinFast shipped its first batch of VF 8 models to the US in November after revealing that US-based customers will have access to two new electric SUVs from its full range lineup, the VF 6 and VF 7, as it moves to become “an electric vehicle manufacturer for everyone.”

VinFast VF 6 VinFast VF 7

VinFast releases specifications for VF 6 and VF 7

Thursday, VinFast released the details behind the VF 6 and VF 7, giving us a closer look at what we can expect from the company’s newly introduced EVs. According to the press release, both EV models will be available in Eco and Plus versions.

The VF 6, a small electric crossover, will have a maximum range of 248 miles (WLTP target) for the Eco version, with 174 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. The Plus model targets a maximum range of 237 miles with 201 horsepower and 228 lb-ft of torque.

Meanwhile, the VF 7, a slightly larger SUV, features 280 miles (WLTP target) for the Eco with 201 horsepower and 228 lb-ft of torque. The Plus model includes a standard two-motor AWD system with 268 miles maximum range, 348 horsepower, and 368 lb-ft of torque.

(lb-ft) Battery Capacity Drivetrain VF 6 Eco 248 174 184 59.6 kWh FWD VF 6 Plus 237 201 228 59.6 kWh FWD VF 7 Eco 280 201 228 75.3 kWh FWD VF 7 Plus 268 348 368 75.2 kWh AWD Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 specs

Vinfast says all VF 6 and VF 7 models will come with features such as highway assist (Level 2), lane centering, adaptive cruise control, and emergency lane keep assist.

Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup vice chair and CEO of VinFast, says the company is pushing the transition from ICE vehicles to all-electric, saying:

VinFast’s VF 6 and VF 7 are models that combine the elements of style, modern technology and outstanding technology in an efficient and fun package. I believe that these models will resonate well with young customers who are passionate about technology and exhilarating driving experiences.

Reservations for VinFast’s latest EVs will start in March, according to the company.