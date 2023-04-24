 Skip to main content

VinFast receives 3,000 orders for its newly released $23K VF 5 Plus electric SUV within nine hours

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Apr 24 2023 - 7:45 am PT
VinFast-VF-5-Plus-2

VinFast released its most affordable EV yet on Friday, the VF 5 Plus electric SUV, starting at around $23,000. According to VinFast, the electric SUV received 3,000 reservations within nine hours of opening orders.

VinFast has made a name for itself after producing and delivering the first fully electric vehicle sold in Vietnam.

The EV maker followed it up by vowing to end gas-powered vehicle production and move toward a fully electric lineup. VinFast debuted its first two EVs, the VF 8 and VF 9, at the 2021 LA Auto Show as it looked to expand its brand globally.

VinFast hit another major milestone in November, shipping its first batch of VF 8 electric SUVs to the US and becoming the first Vietnamese automaker to sell cars in the US earlier this year.

However, in a competitive US EV market still being dominated by Tesla, VinFast has already slashed VF 8 prices after the EV leaders price cuts earlier this year sparked concerns of a pricing war.

VinFast has since announced that new and previous VF 8 customers are eligible to receive up to $7,500 in tax credits in California.

To help overcome this, VinFast debuted its most affordable electric model yet, the VF 5 Plus on Friday. Initial reports suggest the electric SUV is already attracting new customers.

VinFast-VF-5-Plus
VinFast VF 5 Plus (Source: VinFast)
VinFast-VF-5-Plus

VinFast releases its cheapest EV yet, the VF 5 Plus

In a press release Friday, VinGroup, the parent company behind VinFast, said the EV maker will officially begin VF 5 Plus deliveries in Vietnam.

The VF 5 Plus is VinFast’s most affordable EV yet with a starting price of around VND 458 million ($19,500) plus battery costs. VinFast offers a monthly battery subscription that costs VND 1.6 million (roughly $68) which amounts to a total price of around VND 538 million ($22,900).

According to VinGroup, the low cost VF 5 Plus received over 3,000 reservations within nine hours of opening, with 80% of them converting to preorders. VinFast’s newest SUV is an A-SUV (compact) that delivers 100 kW (134 hp) maximum power and 135 Nm (100 lb-ft) of torque.

Powered by a 37.23 kWh lithium ion battery pack, the VF 5 Plus can drive over 300 km (186 miles) on a full charge according to VinGroup.

VinFast CEO Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy says:

The launch of the VF 5 Plus will provide customers with additional choices that suit the needs of the majority, thereby encouraging consumers to switch to electric vehicles and contributing to a sustainable future for all.

The move comes as low cost EVs are entering its domestic market like the $4,500 Hongguang Mini EV and others from Chinese automakers like BYD.

VinFast has not stated if the VF 5 electric SUV will make its way to the US. We’ll keep you updated if we hear anything.

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising