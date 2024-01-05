Hyundai ranked second behind Tesla as EPA fuel economy leader

Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)

In a new EPA report, Hyundai ranked second behind only Tesla in lowering CO2 emissions and improving fuel economy.

Hyundai ranks second as fuel economy leader by the EPA

In its new 2023 Automotive Trends Report, the EPA notes average real-world CO2 emissions fell by 10 g/mi to 337 g/mi in MY2022, its lowest ever.

Meanwhile, real-world fuel economy improved by 0.6 to 26 mpg, also a record. The EPA said this is the largest single-year improvement in nine years. Since MY2004, CO2 emissions have decreased by 27%, or 123 g/mi.

Early data suggest emissions and fuel economy will improve further with model year 2023 vehicles.

As EV adoption continues climbing, emissions will continue to fall further as they produce zero tailpipe C02 emissions. On the other hand, large trucks and performance vehicles are the highest emissions producers.

Most automakers have improved new vehicle CO2 emissions and fuel economy over the past few years.

Changes in Estimated real-world fuel economy and CO2 emissions by manufacturer (Source: EPA)

With an all-electric lineup, Tesla had by far the lowest tailpipe emissions and best fuel economy of all large automakers for MY2022. Hyundai placed second as a fuel economy leader, while Honda and Kia were third and fourth, respectively.

Jeep and Ram owner Stellantis had the highest new vehicle CO2 emissions and lowest fuel economy, followed by GM and Ford.

(Source: EPA)

According to the report, Hyundai reduced CO2 emissions from 311 g/mi to 302 g/mi between 2018 and 2022. The automaker also improved real-world fuel economy from 28.6 to 29.1 MPG.

Jose Munoz, Hyundai Motor president, commented on the success: “We are leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and increasing fuel efficiency for our customers by continuing the push toward electrification.”

Hyundai IONIQ 5 (left) and IONIQ 6 (right) at Tesla Supercharger (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s EV sales more than doubled (+103%) over last year with popular models including the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, and Kona electric. By 2030, Hyundai plans to launch over 17 new EVs to capture 7% of the market.

Electrek’s Take

It’s not that surprising Hyundai ranks second with unique dedicated EVs like the IONIQ 5 and 6 models.

Hyundai sold a record number of vehicles in the US last year, with nearly 47,000 IONIQ EVs handed over to customers. The company continues investing in more production after breaking ground on its massive $1.5B dedicated EV plant in Ulsan in November. Once up and running in 2026, Hyundai expects to build 200,000 EVs annually.

In the US, Hyundai is fast-tracking the development of its first EV and battery plant. The company said 99.9% of the foundation work was done in October.

With the investments, Hyundai (including Kia and Genesis) aims to be a top three EV maker by 2030.

