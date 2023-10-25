Hyundai announces 99.9% of foundation work is complete at its first US EV and battery plant

On the one-year anniversary of breaking ground on its first EV assembly and battery plant in the US, Hyundai announced significant progress at the site.

Hyundai began construction on its $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Bryan County, Georgia, on October 25, 2022. Exactly a year later, Hyundai says 99.9% of all the foundation work is already complete.

“The site is advancing every day as we work diligently to complete what will be one of the most advanced vehicle assembly and battery plants in the world,” Oscar Kwon, CEO of Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), said Wednesday.

Around 2,000 construction workers are tirelessly working to bring the nearly 3,000-acre site online as quickly as possible.

About 81% of the steel framing is installed, while roof, floor, and wall construction have already begun. The architects worked to incorporate the newest tech and design features to represent Hyundai’s brand identity, the greater Savannah area, and renewable energy.

Construction of the HMGMA general assembly plant and paint shop on October 19, 2023 (Source: HMGMA)

A solar parking lot in the front will supply 5.2 megawatts of energy. The solar panels will cover the 1,878 parking spots to generate power while protecting the vehicles.

Hyundai says when mass production begins, expected in early 2025, all electricity will come from 100% renewable energy sources.

Hyundai quickly building its first US EV and battery plant

Once up and running, Hyundai’s first US EV and battery plant will employ 8,500 employees between HMGMA, its battery JV with LG, and on-site suppliers. Altogether, 14,476 will be employed, including off-site suppliers.

Hyundai initially planned to begin construction in early 2023 but got to work after the Inflation Reduction Act was passed in August.

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America aerial view rendering (Source: HMGMA)

With a potential $7,500 EV tax credit for its electric vehicles on the line, Hyundai is rushing to start electric vehicle and battery production as quickly as possible.

Hyundai global president and COO Jose Munoz told reporters in Atlanta following a partnership with Georgia Tech last month (via AP News) that the company decided to “double down” on starting production.

Muoz added Hyundai is accelerating the project as quickly as possible. He said, “We are confident that the original date of January 2025 would be probably pulled ahead maybe three months or so. If we can, even more.”

Hyundai IONIQ 5 (left) IONIQ 6 (right) (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai followed Tesla’s lead earlier this month, slashing lease prices on its most popular EVs. The IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 are at some of the cheapest lease offers so far.

The automaker also announced plans to build a new auto manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia with Saudi’s PIF earlier this week. However, this facility will be used for both ICE and EVs.