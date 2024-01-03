 Skip to main content

Hyundai set a new sales record in 2023 with nearly 47,000 IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 EVs sold

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jan 3 2024 - 6:59 am PT
2 Comments
Hyundai-sales-record-2023

For the third straight year, Hyundai sold a record number of vehicles in the US in 2023. Hyundai expects the momentum to continue in 2024 as demand for EVs continues climbing.

Hyundai EV sales climb amid record 2023

Hyundai set new December, Q4, and 2023 sales records. The automaker sold 3,261 IONIQ 5 models in December, up 90% compared to 2022. Meanwhile, sales of its electric sedan, the IONIQ 6, reached 2,056 last month.

IONIQ 5 sales rose 92% in Q4, with 8,612 models sold. With that, Hyundai sold 33,918 IONIQ 5 electric SUVs in 2023, representing 48% growth over 2022 (22,982).

Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 sales reached 4,681 in Q4, for a total of 12,999 in 2023. Hyundai launched the IONIQ 6 last spring, with sales crossing the 2K mark for the first time in December.

Hyundai’s dedicated EV sales reached nearly 47,000 in 2023 between the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6. Unfortunately, the company does not provide a breakdown of gas-powered vs electric Kona sales.

Hyundai EVJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec2023 total% change vs 2022
IONIQ 51,5482,0742,1142,3232,4463,1364,1353,5723,9582,9792,3723,26133,918+48%
IONIQ 6N/AN/A2228909711,1621,7451,6631,6651,2391,3862,05612,999N/A
Hyundai EV sales by month in 2023

Hyundai sold 801,195 vehicles total in 2023, up 11% from 2022, and a new sales record. The growth in EV sales comes despite its vehicles not qualifying for the EV tax credit (only through leasing).

The company (including Kia) topped GM’s Chevy and Ford in Q3 EV registrations as demand for its electric models continues building.

Hyundai-sales-record-2023
Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)

Despite GM and Ford pulling back recently, Hyundai has stuck by its EV initiatives. In November, Jose Munoz, Hyundai’s global president, told Reuters, “Based on what I see, I need more. If I had more capacity today, I could sell more cars.”

Munoz said Hyundai is “pulling ahead” with strong demand for its EVs. Kia also sold a record number of vehicles last year.

Kia-sales-record-2023
Kia EV9 (Source: Kia)

Kia launched its first three-row electric SUV, the EV9, this past fall in the US. EV9 sales reached 1,113 in December. Meanwhile, Kia EV6 sales hit 1,249 in December for a total of 18,879 in 2023.

