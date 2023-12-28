JiYue 07 unveiled as a sleek EV fastback to rival Tesla’s Model 3 with Volvo underpinnings

A new electric fastback, the JiYue 07, was unveiled this week after winning the 2023 German Red Dot and iF design awards. The new electric sedan will take on Tesla’s Model 3 sitting atop the same platform that powers the Volvo EX90 and EX30 models.

JiYue (or Jidu at the time) was created in 2021 as a joint venture between Baidu (often called “China’s Google”) and Geely.

After restructuring, Geely, the parent company behind Volvo, Polestar, ZEEKR, and others, took majority ownership. Geely provides its manufacturing network, while Baidu is responsible for the software, ADAS, and connectivity.

The brand launched its first EV, the JiYue 01, in October. The electric SUV is the first consumer vehicle to feature Baidu’s full Apollo suite of Level 4 autonomous driving solutions.

JiYue’s electric SUV rides on Geely’s SEA platform, the same used for the Volvo EX30, EX90, Polestar 4, ZEEKR 009, and others.

It comes with two battery options: 71.4 kWh and 100 kWh, respectively. The former provides up to 550 km (342 mi) CLTC range, while the latter is good for 720 km (447 mi) CLTC range.

JiYue 01 (Source: JiYue)

At 4,853 mm long, 1,990 mm wide, and 1,611 mm tall, the JiYue 01 will compete directly with Tesla’s Model Y (L: 4,750 mm, W: 1,921 mm, H: 1,624 mm). Now, the brand is launching its first electric sedan, the JiYue 07, to rival Tesla’s other market in the Model 3.

JiYue 07 electric sedan to rival the Tesla Model 3 in China

The Jiyue 07 was unveiled this week after winning the iF Design Award 2023 and the Red Dot 2023 car design award.

JiYue 07 (Source: JiYue)

The electric sedan is based on the Jidu Robo-02 concept that debuted last year. The sleek EV fastback maintains much of the concept’s design with strong wheel arches and a low-riding silhouette.

Up front, you will see its Y-shaped headlights, similar to what’s found on the brand’s first EV. It also includes a large glass roof and a single taillight bar at the rear.

Like the JiYue 01, the 07 will sit atop the SEA platform. It will likely feature the same 75 kWh and 100 kWh battery options, but the range is yet to be confirmed.

The JiYue 07 will rival the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Han in China as a “7 series” model. Many Chinese automakers use the number 7 to represent a vehicle that sits below the flagship model, for example, the NIO ET7 and XPeng P7.

The new JiYue 07 electric sedan is expected to launch mid 2024, as the brand expands its portfolio.

Source: CarNewsChina, JiYue