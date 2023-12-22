Check out the spacious interior of Volkswagen’s budget-friendly ID 2all electric car

Who says budget-friendly EVs don’t have enough space or features? Volkswagen unveiled the interior for its $27,000 ID 2all concept with generous storage space. Check out the latest images from VW’s head designer.

Volkswagen previews $27,000 ID 2all EV’s interior

Volkswagen revealed the ID 2all concept in March, an electric car that costs less than 25,000 euros (~$27,000).

Based on the new MEB Entry platform, VW’s affordable EV features up to 450 km (280 miles) WLTP range. The electric car is equipped with a “particularly efficient drive, battery, and charging tech,” according to VW.

The ID 2all will be the first MEB vehicle with FWD as it expands the platform’s use. Andreas Mindt, VW Passenger Cars head designer, said the entry-level EV “gives a preview of the new design language of Volkswagen.”

One of the biggest changes is the C-pillar design, initially developed for the first Golf. VW says it will be as spacious as a Golf and as affordable as a Polo.

The interior features a modern infotainment with separate volume controls. VW said the ID 2all includes “generous” storage volume of 490 – 1,330 liters. That’s about 17.3 – 47 cubic feet.

Volkswagen ID 2all electric vehicle concept (Source: Volkswagen)

In comparison, the Tesla Model 3 has 561 L (19.8 cu ft) cargo space behind the 2nd row. The Model 3’s total cargo volume with five passengers is 649 L (22.9 cu ft). It also includes 88 L (3.1 cu ft) storage volume in the frunk.

Mindt recently shared new images previewing the interior of the upcoming affordable EV. VW’s head designer claims, “The future of Volkswagen interiors has arrived in the ID 2all concept car.”

You can see the spacious back with extra storage volume under the floorboard. The seats can also fold flat to create additional space for longer items or more storage. The design boss said finding so much storage space in a small car like the ID 2all is unusual.

Mindt also posted an updated design of the ID 2all’s 12″ infotainment and 11″ display screens. As Electrek recently reported, VW wants to bring back physical buttons. The new images show included buttons for air and heat.

One of the coolest new features is the new rotary knob that allows you to switch driving modes. By turning the knob, you can switch driving modes, including “Classic” and “Vintage.” Classic is from the Beetle era, while Vintage mode is from the Golf era.

Volkswagen ID 2all “Vintage” driving mode from the Golf era (Source: Andreas Mindt)

The ID 2all will be one of ten new VW electric cars launched by 2026. This year, VW introduced the new ID.3, ID.Buzz with a long wheelbase and ID.7. Volkswagen will present a production version of the ID 2all in 2025. The following year, it will launch a compact electric SUV.

Volkswagen recently teased its upcoming ID 2all SUV version for the first time. It will arrive in 2026, according to Stepan Rehak, spokesperson for Design at VW Passenger Cars.

Electrek’s Take

Since revealing the affordable EV concept, several automakers have announced similar plans. Tesla, Hyundai, Stellantis, GM, and others are all aiming to launch budget-friendly EVs to meet the growing demand.

Although VW was among the first to show off its concept, will it be the first to market? The automaker has pushed back several models, including the Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 e-tron, due to software delays.

Can Volkswagen pull off the affordable EV with its ID 2all? Let us know what you think in the comments.