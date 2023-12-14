Volkswagen teases the first look at its new ID. 2all electric SUV

Volkswagen is teasing its new affordable electric SUV for the first time. The ID. 2all is VW’s smallest electric SUV slated to sit below the ID.4 and ID.5 models.

Volkswagen teases new ID. 2all electric SUV

VW revealed its affordable ID. 2all concept in March, set to replace the Polo. The ID. 2all will be ” spacious like a Golf and affordable like a Polo,” according to VW.

CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Thomas Shafer, said the ID. 2all “shows where we want to take the brand.”

Based on a new entry-level version of its MEB platform, the concept features 279 miles range (450 km) with prices starting under $27K (€25,000). The exterior design is inspired by icons like the Beetle and Golf with a modern twist.

VW Passenger Cars recently brought back former Bentley and Audi designer Andreas Mindt to lead the design team. Mindt said the ID. 2all is based on three pillars – stability, likability, and enthusiasm.

The interior features a 12.9″ touchscreen with a new menu structure and multifunction steering wheel.

The ID. 2all will be one of ten new EVs launched by 2026. Following that, a new compact electric SUV will roll out in 2026.

Volkswagen is teasing the new ID. 2all SUV for the first time, the affordable EVs brother. Stepan Rehak, spokesperson for Design at VW Passenger Cars, posted the teaser image on social media. Rehak also confirmed it will arrive in 2026.

First look at the ID. 2all SUV, the brother of the ID. 2all. The SUV version will arrive in 2026! pic.twitter.com/4SxgTDdH2e — Stepan Rehak (@StepanRehak) December 14, 2023

You can see the SUV’s sleek profile, similar to what’s shown in the ID. 2 all. The high-riding model features a unique design from what’s found in other VW ID electric SUVs. You can see what appears to be a lightbar up front and rear roof spoiler in the rear.

From what’s shown, it almost appears to have a Volvo EX30-like design. The electric SUV is expected to come in two battery options: 38 kWh or 58 kWh. It’s likely to start at around $32K (€30,000), below the ID.3.

Electrek’s Take

Volkswagen needs a jumpstart and a small, affordable electric SUV like the ID. 2all would do just that.

Volvo’s CEO Jim Rowan expects the new EX30, starting at $35K in the US, will help boost sales next year. The compact SUV is aimed at a new segment for Volvo in younger buyers, a market VW could also use to help lift sales.

After announcing additional job cuts last month, Shafer said the brand is “no longer competitive.” The company has slashed EV production amid rising interest rates and new lower-priced rivals.

An affordable electric SUV would likely help boost sales, but can VW afford to offer prices that low? It’s hoping new battery tech and manufacturing processes will help drive down costs over the next few years.

Source: Stepan Rehak