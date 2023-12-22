Podcast: Elon Musk’s Twitter drama leaks to Tesla, wireless charging, the dealer problem, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Elon Musk’s Twitter drama leaking to Tesla, wireless charging, the EV dealer problem, and more.
Sponsor: Buy Electrek Merch!
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla removes Disney+ from vehicles amid Elon Musk’s Twitter beef with Bob Iger
- Tesla unveils new bird-eye view 3D reconstruction park assist
- Tesla confirms wireless inductive electric car home charger is coming
- GM and Ford EV owners to get Tesla Supercharger access as soon as February
- Tesla launches project to build new Megafactory in China
- Tesla is having issues producing 4680 cells for Cybertruck, sketchy report says
- Tesla loses court appeal in Swedish strike, will it finally go back to negotiation table?
- Tesla removes stock-based compensation this year, report says
- Tesla Electric makes homeowner’s electricity bill disappear and pays him $1,000
- Ford confirms half of dealers will sell EVs in 2024 as some are opting out
- Half of US Buick dealers chose buyouts over selling EVs in 2023
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments