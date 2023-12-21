 Skip to main content

Tesla is having issues producing 4680 cells for Cybertruck, sketchy report says

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Dec 21 2023 - 8:31 am PT
90 Comments
Tesla 4680 Battery cell

Tesla is reportedly having issues producing 4680 battery cells for the Cybertruck, but the report is a bit sketchy.

Today, Reuters released a report claiming that Tesla is having major issues with its 4680 battery cell production, and it is “one of the main bottlenecks” in making the Cybertruck:

Tesla’s Giga Texas factory is currently churning out 4680 battery cells at rate only sufficient to power about 24,000 Cybertrucks a year, or about a 10th of the required output, according to Reuters calculations based on a combination of public data and unpublished figures provided by sources.

Reuters has a history of negative misleading reports about Tesla, as we highlighted in a recent report, so we always take them with a grain of salt.

As for this one, regardless of battery cells, Tesla wouldn’t be producing the Cybertruck at a rate of 24,000 units per year at this point. Therefore, it would make sense to throttle the battery cell production to match its overall production capacity for the brand-new Cybertruck.

On the other hand, the report does claim that nine people told Reuters that Tesla is still having significant issues with its dry-coating technology for the 4680 cell:

The nine people, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said Tesla had yet to crack dry-coating at the industrial scale needed to make 4680 batteries fast enough to hit its production targets.

Top comment by Preston

Liked by 7 people

This is pretty well-established at this point. When the factory was built, the plan was to build Model Ys using 4680 cells with structural packs, but they've come out with a mix of 4680s and 2170s, with the majority being 2170s. I think they're only doing 2170s now in the Y to save the 4680s for Cybertrucks. Also, they've improved the 4680 chemistry to increase the power density from the ones previously used in the Model Y, so putting these in a Y would mean another new range variant.

The question isn't whether they're having trouble producing 4680s. The question is whether this is a fundamental problem with their process, or if they can find a clever solution to get it working at scale.

View all comments

The report specifically claims that the issue is with dry coating the cathode. They added:

The sources said Tesla was struggling to mix the cathode materials, which include lithium, manganese and nickel, with a binder and stick them to a metallic foil to produce a cathode – without using moisture.

Tesla didn’t comment on the report, but Drew Baglino, Tesla’s SVP of engineering, did previously say that the automaker was able to ramp up battery production at two lines at Gigafactory Texas, and it plans to have eight lines by the end of 2024. The company will only deploy all lines once it can replicate the success of the first two lines consistently.

Electrek’s Take

I say “sketchy” because I seriously doubt 4680 is a major bottleneck in Cybertruck production right now. I think they just linked it to the pickup for clicks.

But there might be some validity to the claim that Tesla is still having issues with the dry coating technology. It’s worth keeping an eye on that, as 4680 cell production is critical to Tesla’s future EV programs.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger