GM and Ford EV owners to get Tesla Supercharger access as soon as February

GM and Ford EV owners are going to be the first to gain access to Tesla’s Supercharger network starting in February 2024.

Virtually all automakers selling electric vehicles in North America have announced that they will adopt Tesla’s NACS connector in future electric vehicles to take advantage of the Supercharger network.

Most of them have said that the rollout will take the form of an adapter in 2024 followed by a direct integration on new electric vehicles starting in 2025.

Now, we get new details about the exact rollout thanks to the comments of a Tesla employee at a city planning committee for a new Supercharger station.

At the Farr West City planning meeting, Jenny Pretare, Tesla Design Manager of Charging Infrastructure, was asked if the new station is only for Tesla owners, and in her response, she revealed interesting new details about the rollout:

“Our first car companies, Ford and GM, are starting in February of 2024. Once they have the charge port (probably meant adapter) and software to interface with our charging stations, they will actually be open to those vehicles.”

This appears to confirm that Tesla plans to make an adapter available to Ford and GM EV owners as soon as February.

Pretare added about the rollout to EVs from other automakers:

We will be opening up to most of the other car companies in stages just to make sure we don’t get swamped all at once.

Here’s the full discussion with the city planning committee:

Tesla has already opened up Superchargers to all other EVs at stations equipped with its “Magic Dock”, which is an integrated CCS adapter.

But this is a new initiative that would sell adapters to non-Tesla EV owners in order to allow them to access Tesla’s thousands of exciting Supercharger stations all over North America.